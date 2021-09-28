A young man named Frederick Yankey graduated from KNUST with a degree in Economics but did not land a job after school

Instead of throwing in the towel, Frederick has decided to set up a cassava processing factory in his town to help himself and employ others

Anyone with the heart to support is encouraged to do so via GoFundMe or 0249650394

Frederick Yankey, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has decided to start a cassava processing factory after staying home for a while without a job.

With this initiative, Frederick tells YEN.com.gh he hopes to help reduce the incidence of post-harvest loss and lift off the burden of farmers, and to help create jobs for some of the youth in the community by setting up a localized cassava processing factory.

The hardworking young man has built the structure for the factory but the purchasing of machines has been a nightmare he has been battling for months due to a lack of funds.

More about Frederick's factory

The factory is located in the Western Region, Jomoro District, specifically Samenye-Barrier with GPS Address WJ-4440-7411 and aims at creating value for the cassava produced, that is, transforming it into starch, flour, and animal feed from peels.

Frederick's cassava processing factory will also create jobs for unemployed youth in his area, most of whom are school dropouts, SHS graduates, and tertiary graduates.

Anyone with the heart to support is encouraged to do so via GoFundMe or 0249650394.

Ghanaian lady starts making it after beginning her business

Abigail Gyanwah, a young lady who graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018, now runs two startups Shefata Clothing and Braids and Cuts Palace, which have a total of about 10 employees.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Abigail indicates that she decided to start something for herself when she was only in level 200 in the university because of the high unemployment rate in the country.

"Although my mother was not in full support at the time because she wanted me to focus on my studies, I still persevered and learned on YouTube how I could sew dresses myself. But now, she is proud of me," Abigail recalls.

