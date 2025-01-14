A Ghanaian man did not hide his disdain over the demolition of former President Akufo-Addo's statue at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout

In a video, he lambasted the perpetrators, adding that the move created a bad impression on the residents of Takoradi and Sekondi

Peeps who reacted to the video raised concerns over the move to destroy Akufo-Addo's statue

A Ghanaian man resident in Takoradi has cried out over the demolition of the statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout in Sekondi-Takoradi.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the young man looking sad after visiting the site to see the remnants of the statue.

A resident of Takoradi has expressed his unhappiness over the demolition of the Akufo-Addo statue. Photo credit: @babaadammedia2023/TikTok

In an interview, the young man lamented that the unidentified individual's move to demolish the bronze statue was wrong and must be condemned.

He added that regardless of the discontent towards Akufo-Addo, he would still be recognised as the country's former President; hence, demolishing his statue serves no purpose.

"In my view, what has happened is not the best. Whatever happens, he was our President. And so what has happened here is an embarrassment. Even if you disliked him, the whole world knows he was our President, and for this to happen, it is a big disgrace. This was not right."

When quizzed about whether this act of vandalism cast a bad light on Takokradi and Sekondi residents, the young man responded in the affirmative.

"This will protray peoeple of Sekondi Takoradi as disrespectful."

The life-sized bronze statue was reportedly destroyed in the early hours of January 12, 2025.

Reactions on Akufo-Addo's statue demolition

Ghanaians, who took to the video's comment section, shared varying opinions on the demolition of Akufo-Addo's bronze statue.

Angelina Okine stated:

"Infact this is too bad. God will never forgive those who dismantled the status."

user9208197020554 indicated:

"Hrrrrr if u dismantle or not he is still the best president Ghana has ever had."

Bright K reacted:

"But the face has changed oo or I dey lie it doesn't look like Nana addo again."

NKB ba Kyereh added:

"They must fix osagyefo's own behind asempa hotel."

Khojo Feders stated:

"Tadi pipo don demolish Addo ein statue ohh."

Drake Chris Dwayne Jnr replied:

"He's even happy cos he's laughing."

AMANFOR replied:

"This tells you how ungrateful sekondi people are. this is bush life."

alhassanibrahim633 replied:

"It was caused by the useless mp for making baseless comments about it .I pray that they for it."

tetebyawo added:

"You can break his statue which he even didn’t ask for but his good legacy will always be in the books."

akpioksolomon added:

"God will surely punish the people who did that."

biko wrote:

"The very people who are complaining are same people who did ir , if u erected ten times they will bring it down ten times."

