Sarkodie has eulogized late highlife legend, Nana Ampadu, following his sudden passing

The decorated rapper shared his last moments with the legendary singer and the golden advice he gave him

Nana Ampadu passed away in the early hours of September 28, 2021, after being ill for some time

Decorated Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, famed as Sarkodie, has stirred emotions online after he shared videos of his fondest memory with late Nana Ampadu.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of the Highest rapper, Sarkodie shared a video of a yet-to-be-released project with Nana Ampadu, the highlife legend.

The late Ampadu was seen in the home of the rapper as they conversed and laughed over some jokes.

Another part of the video saw the two musicians in the studio recording what is believed to be a project from the 'best of both worlds'.

Sarkodie shared the video but overlayed it with the last WhatsApp voice note he received from the Obra hitmaker.

In the audio, Nana Ampadu was heard advising Sarkodie to stay away from any form of banter.

The legendary musician also advised Sarkodie not to post any issue or issues he had with anyone on social media.

After posting the video, Sarkodie captioned it: "Your random Voice notes are everything Daddy … Rest Well and keep watching over us #RIP #Legend “Nana Kwame Ampadu”

He said this would protect the rapper's brand and would bring him respect from the general public and also from his colleagues.

"Don't allow any pig to smear their dirt on you", Nana Ampadu was heard saying in the voice note.

Many fans of the rapper took to the comment section to react to the video and accompanying voice note.

Blogger ameyaw112 wrote: "A wise Kwahu man rest in peace legend! We are proud of you Nana"

reggierockstone711 had this to say: "BEST THING I SEEN AND FELT THIS BLESSED MORNING REST WOFA!"

kobby.kyei reiterated Nana Ampadu's last words: "Don’t allow any pig to dirty you” Rest well Legendary One"

Nana Ampadu is reported to have died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

According to preliminary reports, the news was put out in public by the musician's grandson who was speaking to Accra-based Hitz FM.

It was also reported that the Ade Aye Me hitmaker had been ill for some months now.

