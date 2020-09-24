The advertising landscape in Ghana has seen a tremendous evolution over the years due to advanced technology and better marketing strategies from top-notch companies in the country.

Some of the adverts that graced our TV screen with the invention of mass media were hilarious to say the least. Other adverts that came along the line, proved to be so popular that they became adopted into everyday life.

Some of the strategies used in the TV commercials sought to tell stories before bringing out the main reason for the advert. Some companies also adopted the use of animations to advertise their brands, products and services.

There were times that some companies also used their adverts to sort of ‘degrade’ products and services of their competitors.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings to you some of the very classic adverts (from our point of view) that would bring a lot of memories from the past.

1. Tigo's honey Coochiecoochie

2. Vodafone's ad that was made into a series

3. Pure evaporated milk

4. Vodafone's Blackberry Offer

5. Keysoap's Medofo Pa

6. The contraceptive advert that shows during the airing of "Things We Do For Love"

7. Tigo's advert

8. UTV's advert

