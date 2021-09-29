Luis Suarez has thanked Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for putting smiles on the face of his son on his birthday

Benjamin Suarez who clocked eight received a signed Dortmund No.9 shirt from the Norwegian international

The Atletico Madrid striker scored his first away Champions League goal in six years as they defeated AC Milan 2-1

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland sent his shirt to Luis Suarez's son as a birthday gift and the Atletico Madrid star has expressed his gratitude, The Sun.

The 21-year-old signed on his No.9 shirt and wrote “Happy Birthday Benjamin”.

Luis Suarez Dortmund star Haaland for sending his son a copy of his shirt as a birthday gift. Photo by Bernd Thissen/picture alliance

Suarez's gratitude to Haaland

Suarez shared a picture of eight-year-old Benjamin smiling with the shirt on social media and thanked Haaland for his kind gesture.

The former Barcelona forward said on Instagram:

“Top player… Very grateful for the dedicated shirt for my son for his birthday! A grand gesture…

“Keep working hard and many thanks once more!!”

Suarez breaks jinx against Milan

Suarez scored the winner for Atletico Madrid during their 2-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League at the San Siro.

He also became the third player in history after Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo to score in every minute of the game when he netted against Getafe in La Liga.

The Uruguayan international also scored his first Champions League goal away from home in six years

On the other hand, Haaland was rested for Dortmund's clash with Sporting Lisbon where they record a 1-0 win at the Signa Iguna Park.

The Norwegian picked up a slight injury over the weekend and was not risked by his coach for the Champions League encounter with the Portuguese side.

