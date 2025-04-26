Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The funeral service and burial of the late pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, was held at St. Peter's Square in Rome on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Pope Francis Funeral: Thousands Clap On The Street As Late Pontiff's Coffin Is Taken To Burial Site

Source: Twitter

A huge crowd of people, including world leaders, delegations and royalties, attended the funeral service to pay their final respects to the late pope and bid him farewell before his mortal remains were transported to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome for burial.

Groups of young Catholic nuns holding rosaries and large groups of school students in Rome also lined up on the streets by the basilica for hours to witness the arrival of the late Pope Francis’ coffin.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Re, offered the homily during Pope Francis' funeral. He also reflected on the last memory of the late pontiff on Easter Sunday before his passing.

The requiem mass for Pope Francis concluded with gentle applause in St. Peter’s Square. His coffin was then carried back into St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of his burial at Rome’s Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Later, a ten-tonne bell at the Vatican rang in St. Peter’s Square, marking the end of Pope Francis’s funeral and honouring of his passing. The coffin was deposited in a popemobile, a specially designed motor vehicle used by the Pope during public appearances for his burial.

As the coffin was driven on the street to the burial site at the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, loud applause broke out among the large group of people who had gathered to see the late pontiff's coffin for the last time in public and bid farewell.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh