The appointment was officially announced through a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some were delighted while other were disappointed

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Matilda Asante-Asiedu as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), per Section 17 of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612).

The appointment was officially announced through a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications.

Mrs Asante-Asiedu brings extensive experience to her new role, having previously served as the Group Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana PLC.

She holds an MBA in Marketing from the GIMPA Business School (2021) and an MA in Journalism Studies from Cardiff University (2005).

She also possesses diplomas in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (1997) and in Politics and Public Affairs Reporting from the International Institute of Journalism in Berlin (2000). In 2024, she earned her certification as a Chartered Executive Banker (CIB-Ghana).

Her professional journey includes participation in prestigious executive education programs at Said Business School, Oxford University (2023), the Wharton School (2015), and Marquette University's Les Aspin Centre for Government (2003).

Mrs. Asante-Asiedu’s appointment comes at a crucial time as the Bank of Ghana faces pressing challenges, including inflation control, currency stabilisation, and ongoing financial sector reforms. Her strong background in banking and leadership is expected to play a vital role in enhancing the central bank's operations and policy decisions.

