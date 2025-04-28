Maame Tiwaa, in a video, wept uncontrollably as she performed Yaw Sarpong's song without him at a funeral

The Asomafo group member spoke about her friendship with Yaw Sarpong and acknowledged him for bringing her into the music industry

Maame Tiwaa's performance at the public funeral service without Yaw Sarpong comes amid the latter's battle with health issues

Ailing veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong's close friend and frequent collaborator was overcome with emotions as she performed his song at a public funeral over the weekend.

Maame Tiwaa weeps as she performs ailing Yaw Sarpong's song without him at a funeral. Photo source: @deprincegh

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician, wearing an all-black outfit, was spotted performing one of Yaw Sarpong's classics along with a live band at the funeral.

During the performance, Maame Tiwaa could not contain her emotions and immediately burst into tears. She halted her performance and went under a tent for a backing vocalist to sing the remaining lyrics of the song for the funeral attendees, who sat silently and watched her.

Later, Tiwaa spoke about her friendship with Yaw Sarpong and acknowledged him for bringing her into the music industry.

Yaw Sarpong's Asomafo group member also shared fond memories about the deceased, who was reportedly her collaborator's late elder brother. She spoke about the significant contribution he made towards her entry into the music industry, and it has helped her cater to her kids.

The musician also recounted how the deceased introduced her to Yaw Sarpong and made her a part of his family for many years. Maame Tiwaa's performance at the public funeral service without Yaw Sarpong comes amid the latter's battle with health issues.

Yaw Sarpong with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to his residence. Photo source: @utv

Yaw Sarpong's health struggles

News of Yaw Sarpong's health struggles emerged in 2024 after his colleague Diana Asamoah, family, and his manager confirmed in separate interviews that he had been battling with a severe stroke, which had left him bedridden and unable to record and perform music with his Asomafo band.

It later emerged that he had also been battling some financial difficulties and was unable to pay for his medical expenses at the hospital, leading his family and team to appeal for funds publicly.

The veteran gospel musician's plight garnered the attention of the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who offered to fund his medical treatment and recovery when he visited him at his home with Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Chairman Wontumi during a tour of the Ashanti Region before the December 2024 elections.

Reactions to Maame Tiwaa weeping at funeral

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Owura James said:

"She was performing at Yaw Sarpong's elder brother's funeral."

Use jah Queen commented:

"Oooo wen life is not easy oooo hmmmm sorry."

Abuburo maame wrote:

"Aww, soo emotional mom. Please, stay strong for Papa wai."

KOBBY'S CLOTHING said:

"Miss Yaw Sarpong on Stage 😭😭😭😭 i hope everything will be fine 🙏🏾."

Yaw Sarpong performs with group in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong performed with his Asomafo group in a church amid his health struggles.

In the video, the gospel musician showed positive signs of recovery from his ailments during the music performance at the event in church.

The video of Yaw Sarpong performing with his group at the church event has garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

