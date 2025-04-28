Antoine Semenyo has attempted more shots in the Premier League this season than any other player except Mohamed Salah

Despite his high shot volume, Ghana Black Stars' Semenyo has scored only 9 goals and provided 4 assists in 2024/25 EPL

Antoine Semenyo’s numbers reflect a need for greater efficiency in front of goal despite his promising attacking intent

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has emerged as one of the most active shooters in the Premier League this season.

His relentless desire to get shots off has caught the eye, but when compared to his peers, it also underlines a significant gap in efficiency and end product.

Semenyo among Premier League’s shot leaders

Antoine Semenyo has attempted 117 shots so far in the Premier League this season, a tally bettered only by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who leads the division with 120 shots.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer follows closely behind with 115 shots, while Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha round out the top five with 102 and 95 shots respectively.

For a player featuring in his first full top-flight campaign, Semenyo’s willingness to take responsibility in front of goal is impressive.

However, raw shot numbers tell only part of the story as the Black Stars attacker, who shone in the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers for Ghana, needs to improve his shot to goal conversion rate.

Output tells a different story

Despite his high shot count, Semenyo’s return of 9 goals and 4 assists pales in comparison to the output of other leading attackers.

Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of sensational, producing 28 goals and 18 assists, and playing a pivotal role in Liverpool securing the Premier League title with four games still to spare.

Salah's efficiency and composure in front of goal have once again underlined his world-class status.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer has enjoyed a breakout season at Chelsea, recording 14 goals and 8 assists.

Palmer’s contributions have been crucial for a Chelsea side that has endured an inconsistent campaign, and his sharpness in key moments has set him apart.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, often criticized this season for being slightly off his record-breaking pace of last year, still boasts an enviable 21 goals and 6 assists, maintaining his status as the most dangerous pure finisher in the league.

Even Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, playing for a team outside the traditional ‘big six’, has been remarkably efficient, posting 15 goals and 6 assists, maximizing his opportunities in a less dominant side.

Efficiency over volume

Semenyo’s numbers point to a player who is involved and willing but perhaps still developing his decision-making and finishing ability at the highest level.

His shot conversion rate is considerably lower than his peers, a key factor that has limited his goal contributions despite his tireless work rate and attacking mindset.

In a league where margins are razor-thin, the ability to turn chances into goals consistently is what separates the good from the great.

Salah, Palmer, Haaland, and Cunha have all demonstrated a clinical edge that Semenyo will need to cultivate if he is to make the next step in his career.

Platform to build on

At 25 years old, Semenyo still has time on his side. His relentless attacking intent is a valuable trait that, with better refinement, could see him evolve into a more complete and effective forward.

If he can sharpen his finishing and improve his decision-making in the final third, there’s no doubt he can rise to the level of the Premier League’s elite attackers in seasons to come.

For now, Semenyo’s high shot volume highlights both his potential and the areas where he must improve to truly maximize his impact.

