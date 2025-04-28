Jon Heder’s net worth and how the Napoleon Dynamite star built his Hollywood fortune
Jon Heder is an American film and television actor. Best recognised for his iconic depiction of Napoleon Dynamite, he has carved out his niche in Hollywood, significantly contributing to his net worth. Jon Heder's net worth is alleged to be between $10 million and $15 million. This fortune has been amassed through several notable roles in various films and TV shows.
Key takeaways
- Jon Heder is best recognised for his breakthrough lead performance as the main character in the comic film Napoleon Dynamite (2004).
- Jon Heder’s net worth is alleged to be between $10 million and $15 million.
- Aside from acting, Jon has worked as a producer and executive producer on several films, which has contributed to his overall earnings.
Jon Heder’s profile summary
|Full name
|Jonathan Joseph Heder
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|26 October 1977
|Age
|47 years old (as of April 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Fort Collins, Colorado, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6′1″
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|172
|Weight in kilograms
|78
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Kirsten Bales
|Children
|Evan Jane, Timothy, Philip Heder
|Father
|James Heder
|Mother
|Helen Brammer
|Siblings
|Dan, Matt, Adam, Rachel, Doug Heder
|Education
|Brigham Young University, South Salem High School
|Profession
|Actor, producer
|Years active
|2000–present
|Net worth
|$10 million–$15 million
|@hederjon
|X (Twitter)
|@hederjon
What is Jon Heder’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Money Inc, the Napoleon Dynamite actor has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $15 million.
How much did Heder make from Napoleon Dynamite?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor was initially paid $1,000 for the lead role. However, because of the film's box office success, which grossed more than $40 million in the United States, he was able to renegotiate his contract and receive a percentage of the earnings. However, the specific sum he received from this renegotiation has not been made public.
Jon Heder's career journey: From indie films to Hollywood fame
Jon Heder’s career took off after his iconic role in Napoleon Dynamite. Since then, he has built a diverse portfolio in both live-action and animated roles. Here's a breakdown of his career highlights and income sources.
Jon Heder's acting career
Jon Heder's acting career skyrocketed after he played the lead in the 2004 picture Napoleon Dynamite. He had previously only appeared in a few short films, including Funky Town (2000), The Wrong Brother (2000), and Peluca (2003).
His depiction of Napoleon, an awkward yet adorable character, gained him widespread recognition and an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. Following the huge success of Napoleon Dynamite, Jon became a popular comedy actor.
Jon Heder's movies and shows
Heder has consistently worked in film and television throughout his career. He has starred in romantic comedies, including Just Like Heaven (2005) and When in Rome (2010), as well as indie films like For Ellen (2012) and Walt Before Mickey (2015), in which he plays Roy Disney. Here are a few of his popular movies and television shows.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2024
|Waltzing with Brando
|Bernard Judge
|2024
|Plan B
|Evan Ebert
|2023
|Cyko KO: The Animated Series
|2023
|Tapawingo
|Nate Skoog
|2023
|Space Junk
|Thackery Von Bullion
|2022
|Studio C
|Special Guest
|2021
|Funny Thing About Love
|Charlie
|2020
|Tremors: Shrieker Island
|Jimmy
|2019
|The Aquabats! RadVentures!
|The Invisible Man
|2018
|Unexpected Race
|Harry
|2015–2018
|Pickle and Peanut
|Pickle
|2017
|Critical Role
|Lionel Gayheart
|2016
|Ghost Team
|Louis
|2015
|Walt Before Mickey
|Roy Disney
|2014
|Wildlife
|Raymond Hinckley
|2013
|Bud Selig Must Die
|Tim
|2012
|Gulliver Quinn
|Gulliver Quinn
|2011
|Life Happens
|Wrong Number Caller
|2010
|When in Rome
|Lance
|2009
|Woke Up Dead
|Drex Greene
Jon Heder's voice acting roles
Throughout his career, the Hollywood actor has voiced various animated projects, demonstrating his unique vocal abilities. Below are some of his famous voice acting roles:
|Year
|Movie/TV series
|Voice
|2024
|Thelma the Unicorn
|Reggie
|2021
|Pinocchio: A True Story
|Tybalt
|2021
|My Sweet Monster
|Bogey
|2020
|Archibald's Next Big Thing
|Gus
|2015–2019
|Star vs. the Forces of Evil
|Oskar Greason
|2018
|Sunshine Brownstone
|Underwater Giant
|2017–2018
|Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters
|Dr. Don Robertson
|2018
|The Ladybug
|Master Dan
|2017
|The Little Penguin Pororo's Dinosaur Island Adventure
|Poby
|2017
|All Hail King Julien: Exiled
|Tentacle
|2016
|Bling
|Wilmer
|2014
|The Legend of Korra
|Dad
|2013
|A Monsterous Holiday
|Frankenstein
|2012
|A Mouse Tale
|Sir Jonas
FAQs
- Who is Jon Heder? He is an American actor best known for playing the lead character in the 2004 comedy film Napoleon Dynamite.
- How old is Jon Heder? He is 47 years old as of April 2025, having been born on 26 October 1977.
- What is Jon Heder's religion? He practices Christianity. The Hollywood actor is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- Does Napoleon Dynamite have a twin brother? The Napoleon Dynamite star has an identical twin brother named Dan Heder.
- What does Jon Heder do now? He remains active in both film and television, while also lending his voice to various animated projects.
- Who is Jon Heder's wife? He is married to Kirsten Bales. They have been together since 2002.
- How many children does Jon Heder have? He and his wife Kirsten Bales have four children: Evan, Jane, Philip, Timothy, and a girl born in December 2016.
Jon Heder's net worth is partly due to the remarkable success of Napoleon Dynamite. Despite a low initial salary for the film, its cult following catapulted Jon into the spotlight. He has made his Hollywood wealth by capitalising and maintaining a consistent presence in film, television, and voice acting.
