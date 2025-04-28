Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Jon Heder’s net worth and how the Napoleon Dynamite star built his Hollywood fortune
Celebrity biographies

by  Tatiana Thiga 5 min read

Jon Heder is an American film and television actor. Best recognised for his iconic depiction of Napoleon Dynamite, he has carved out his niche in Hollywood, significantly contributing to his net worth. Jon Heder's net worth is alleged to be between $10 million and $15 million. This fortune has been amassed through several notable roles in various films and TV shows.

Jon Heder at the "Napoleon Dynamite" Special Screening at The Ray Theatre (L). Jon at the "Ghost Team" New York premiere (R). Photo: Michael Loccisano, Andrew Toth (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Jon Heder is best recognised for his breakthrough lead performance as the main character in the comic film Napoleon Dynamite (2004).
  • Jon Heder’s net worth is alleged to be between $10 million and $15 million.
  • Aside from acting, Jon has worked as a producer and executive producer on several films, which has contributed to his overall earnings.

Jon Heder’s profile summary

Full nameJonathan Joseph Heder
GenderMale
Date of birth26 October 1977
Age47 years old (as of April 2025)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthFort Collins, Colorado, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6′1″
Height in centimetres185
Weight in pounds172
Weight in kilograms78
Hair colourLight brown
Eye colourGreen
Marital statusMarried
Wife Kirsten Bales
ChildrenEvan Jane, Timothy, Philip Heder
FatherJames Heder
MotherHelen Brammer
SiblingsDan, Matt, Adam, Rachel, Doug Heder
EducationBrigham Young University, South Salem High School
ProfessionActor, producer
Years active2000–present
Net worth$10 million–$15 million
Instagram@hederjon
X (Twitter)@hederjon

What is Jon Heder’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Money Inc, the Napoleon Dynamite actor has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $15 million.

How much did Heder make from Napoleon Dynamite?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor was initially paid $1,000 for the lead role. However, because of the film's box office success, which grossed more than $40 million in the United States, he was able to renegotiate his contract and receive a percentage of the earnings. However, the specific sum he received from this renegotiation has not been made public.

Facts about Jon Heder
Top-5 facts about Jon Heder. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images (modified by author)
Jon Heder's career journey: From indie films to Hollywood fame

Jon Heder’s career took off after his iconic role in Napoleon Dynamite. Since then, he has built a diverse portfolio in both live-action and animated roles. Here's a breakdown of his career highlights and income sources.

Jon Heder's acting career

Jon Heder's acting career skyrocketed after he played the lead in the 2004 picture Napoleon Dynamite. He had previously only appeared in a few short films, including Funky Town (2000), The Wrong Brother (2000), and Peluca (2003).

Jon Heder at the premiere of Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
Actor Jon Heder arrives at the Premiere of Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 9, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison
His depiction of Napoleon, an awkward yet adorable character, gained him widespread recognition and an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. Following the huge success of Napoleon Dynamite, Jon became a popular comedy actor.

Jon Heder's movies and shows

Heder has consistently worked in film and television throughout his career. He has starred in romantic comedies, including Just Like Heaven (2005) and When in Rome (2010), as well as indie films like For Ellen (2012) and Walt Before Mickey (2015), in which he plays Roy Disney. Here are a few of his popular movies and television shows.

YearMovie/TV showRole
2024Waltzing with BrandoBernard Judge
2024Plan BEvan Ebert
2023Cyko KO: The Animated Series
2023TapawingoNate Skoog
2023Space JunkThackery Von Bullion
2022Studio CSpecial Guest
2021Funny Thing About LoveCharlie
2020Tremors: Shrieker IslandJimmy
2019The Aquabats! RadVentures!The Invisible Man
2018Unexpected RaceHarry
2015–2018Pickle and PeanutPickle
2017Critical RoleLionel Gayheart
2016Ghost TeamLouis
2015Walt Before MickeyRoy Disney
2014WildlifeRaymond Hinckley
2013Bud Selig Must DieTim
2012Gulliver QuinnGulliver Quinn
2011Life HappensWrong Number Caller
2010When in RomeLance
2009Woke Up DeadDrex Greene

Jon Heder's voice acting roles

Throughout his career, the Hollywood actor has voiced various animated projects, demonstrating his unique vocal abilities. Below are some of his famous voice acting roles:

YearMovie/TV seriesVoice
2024Thelma the UnicornReggie
2021Pinocchio: A True StoryTybalt
2021My Sweet MonsterBogey
2020Archibald's Next Big ThingGus
2015–2019Star vs. the Forces of EvilOskar Greason
2018Sunshine BrownstoneUnderwater Giant
2017–2018Stretch Armstrong & the Flex FightersDr. Don Robertson
2018The LadybugMaster Dan
2017The Little Penguin Pororo's Dinosaur Island AdventurePoby
2017All Hail King Julien: ExiledTentacle
2016BlingWilmer
2014The Legend of KorraDad
2013A Monsterous HolidayFrankenstein
2012A Mouse TaleSir Jonas

FAQs

  1. Who is Jon Heder? He is an American actor best known for playing the lead character in the 2004 comedy film Napoleon Dynamite.
  2. How old is Jon Heder? He is 47 years old as of April 2025, having been born on 26 October 1977.
  3. What is Jon Heder's religion? He practices Christianity. The Hollywood actor is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
  4. Does Napoleon Dynamite have a twin brother? The Napoleon Dynamite star has an identical twin brother named Dan Heder.
  5. What does Jon Heder do now? He remains active in both film and television, while also lending his voice to various animated projects.
  6. Who is Jon Heder's wife? He is married to Kirsten Bales. They have been together since 2002.
  7. How many children does Jon Heder have? He and his wife Kirsten Bales have four children: Evan, Jane, Philip, Timothy, and a girl born in December 2016.

Jon Heder's net worth is partly due to the remarkable success of Napoleon Dynamite. Despite a low initial salary for the film, its cult following catapulted Jon into the spotlight. He has made his Hollywood wealth by capitalising and maintaining a consistent presence in film, television, and voice acting.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Billy Dee Williams' net worth. Billy Dee Williams is a renowned actor, novelist, and painter. He is widely recognised for his roles in various films and television shows.

Billy Dee Williams' net worth has significantly increased throughout the years. He is one of the actors with the longest careers, having started in the early 1940s. His lengthy career has allowed him to amass an incredible fortune, which adds to his overall wealth. Read the article to learn more about his wealth.

Source: YEN.com.gh

