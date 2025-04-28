Jon Heder is an American film and television actor. Best recognised for his iconic depiction of Napoleon Dynamite, he has carved out his niche in Hollywood, significantly contributing to his net worth. Jon Heder's net worth is alleged to be between $10 million and $15 million. This fortune has been amassed through several notable roles in various films and TV shows.

Jon Heder is best recognised for his breakthrough lead performance as the main character in the comic film Napoleon Dynamite (2004).

(2004). Jon Heder’s net worth is alleged to be between $10 million and $15 million.

Aside from acting, Jon has worked as a producer and executive producer on several films, which has contributed to his overall earnings.

Jon Heder’s profile summary

Full name Jonathan Joseph Heder Gender Male Date of birth 26 October 1977 Age 47 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fort Collins, Colorado, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Marital status Married Wife Kirsten Bales Children Evan Jane, Timothy, Philip Heder Father James Heder Mother Helen Brammer Siblings Dan, Matt, Adam, Rachel, Doug Heder Education Brigham Young University, South Salem High School Profession Actor, producer Years active 2000–present Net worth $10 million–$15 million Instagram @hederjon X (Twitter) @hederjon

What is Jon Heder’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Money Inc, the Napoleon Dynamite actor has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $15 million.

How much did Heder make from Napoleon Dynamite?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor was initially paid $1,000 for the lead role. However, because of the film's box office success, which grossed more than $40 million in the United States, he was able to renegotiate his contract and receive a percentage of the earnings. However, the specific sum he received from this renegotiation has not been made public.

Jon Heder's career journey: From indie films to Hollywood fame

Jon Heder’s career took off after his iconic role in Napoleon Dynamite. Since then, he has built a diverse portfolio in both live-action and animated roles. Here's a breakdown of his career highlights and income sources.

Jon Heder's acting career

Jon Heder's acting career skyrocketed after he played the lead in the 2004 picture Napoleon Dynamite. He had previously only appeared in a few short films, including Funky Town (2000), The Wrong Brother (2000), and Peluca (2003).

His depiction of Napoleon, an awkward yet adorable character, gained him widespread recognition and an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. Following the huge success of Napoleon Dynamite, Jon became a popular comedy actor.

Jon Heder's movies and shows

Heder has consistently worked in film and television throughout his career. He has starred in romantic comedies, including Just Like Heaven (2005) and When in Rome (2010), as well as indie films like For Ellen (2012) and Walt Before Mickey (2015), in which he plays Roy Disney. Here are a few of his popular movies and television shows.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 Waltzing with Brando Bernard Judge 2024 Plan B Evan Ebert 2023 Cyko KO: The Animated Series 2023 Tapawingo Nate Skoog 2023 Space Junk Thackery Von Bullion 2022 Studio C Special Guest 2021 Funny Thing About Love Charlie 2020 Tremors: Shrieker Island Jimmy 2019 The Aquabats! RadVentures! The Invisible Man 2018 Unexpected Race Harry 2015–2018 Pickle and Peanut Pickle 2017 Critical Role Lionel Gayheart 2016 Ghost Team Louis 2015 Walt Before Mickey Roy Disney 2014 Wildlife Raymond Hinckley 2013 Bud Selig Must Die Tim 2012 Gulliver Quinn Gulliver Quinn 2011 Life Happens Wrong Number Caller 2010 When in Rome Lance 2009 Woke Up Dead Drex Greene

Jon Heder's voice acting roles

Throughout his career, the Hollywood actor has voiced various animated projects, demonstrating his unique vocal abilities. Below are some of his famous voice acting roles:

Year Movie/TV series Voice 2024 Thelma the Unicorn Reggie 2021 Pinocchio: A True Story Tybalt 2021 My Sweet Monster Bogey 2020 Archibald's Next Big Thing Gus 2015–2019 Star vs. the Forces of Evil Oskar Greason 2018 Sunshine Brownstone Underwater Giant 2017–2018 Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters Dr. Don Robertson 2018 The Ladybug Master Dan 2017 The Little Penguin Pororo's Dinosaur Island Adventure Poby 2017 All Hail King Julien: Exiled Tentacle 2016 Bling Wilmer 2014 The Legend of Korra Dad 2013 A Monsterous Holiday Frankenstein 2012 A Mouse Tale Sir Jonas

FAQs

Who is Jon Heder? He is an American actor best known for playing the lead character in the 2004 comedy film Napoleon Dynamite. How old is Jon Heder? He is 47 years old as of April 2025, having been born on 26 October 1977. What is Jon Heder's religion? He practices Christianity. The Hollywood actor is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Does Napoleon Dynamite have a twin brother? The Napoleon Dynamite star has an identical twin brother named Dan Heder. What does Jon Heder do now? He remains active in both film and television, while also lending his voice to various animated projects. Who is Jon Heder's wife? He is married to Kirsten Bales. They have been together since 2002. How many children does Jon Heder have? He and his wife Kirsten Bales have four children: Evan, Jane, Philip, Timothy, and a girl born in December 2016.

Jon Heder's net worth is partly due to the remarkable success of Napoleon Dynamite. Despite a low initial salary for the film, its cult following catapulted Jon into the spotlight. He has made his Hollywood wealth by capitalising and maintaining a consistent presence in film, television, and voice acting.

