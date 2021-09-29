The MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, decided to put away his expensive items and relate with his constituents as peers

Photos that were shared by the MP on his social media handles shows that he was dressed in a pair of slippers & shorts

Francis-Xavier Sosu is becoming increasingly popular for his many acts of humility

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency keeps showing gestures of extreme humility which is heartwarming for a person of his caliber.

Sharing a recent experience on his LinkedIn handle, the MP was seen dressed simply in shorts and slippers, relating with his constituents as peers.

Recounting what happened with one particular man he met, the MP indicated that he listened to the man's struggles and later advised him and gifted him with some goodies.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu relating with constituent Photo credit: Francis-Xavier Sosu

Source: UGC

In the MP's own words:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After telling me all his struggles, I advised and decided to help with some rice and cash without his knowledge. He asked for my number and I told him I wanted to excuse myself to get him the number. Just when I made a step from him, I shockingly heard from behind me “eyaa kae na fa Lorry fare kaho wae” to wit, “ please add Lorry fare”. I laughed and shook my head.

According to Sosu, being a legislator in Ghana means more than contributing to bills, filing questions and making statements and arguments on the floor of Parliament.

"It also means having time to participate in the daily lives of the people. You become their doctor, their lawyer, their financier, their employer or connector to jobs, their uncle, father, grandfather, pastor and sometimes 'their god'", he said.

A viral video of the MP serving his mother

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency previously warmed many hearts online after sharing a humbling footage of himself with his mother on Mothers' Day.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his personal handle, the lawyer was seen running errands for his mother as though he was a little boy tasked to cook with her.

Explaining why he found no trouble performing the gesture, the MP said power is not going to change who he is and cooking with his mother is one of the activities he loves very much

Source: Yen.com.gh