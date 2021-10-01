BHIM Family: Stonebwoy and kids wow social media with formation dance in video

Stonebwoy and his kids have warmed hearts on social media with their dance moves

They were spotted doing a routine dance in their plush home

The trio was dancing to one of the songs of the dancehall star which blasted through a small speaker

Dancehall star Livingstone Etse Satekla famed as Stonebwoy has left many in tatters following a video of him dancing with his adorable kids, Jidula and Janam.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Stonebwoy and his two kids appeared to be having a family moment in their home.

While spending quality time together, the trio decided to show off their dance moves and requested a song to dance to.

As it is to be expected, daddy Stonebwoy chose to play one of his own songs and he called his kids to join him on the dancefloor.

The first child of the Putuu crooner, Catherine Jidula Satekla, was up to the task and was able to replicate most of her dad's dance moves.

However, Stonebwoy's second child, Janam Joachim Satekla famed as Jahjah, was not 'seeing the dance top' as he tried his best to prove he could dance too.

The adorable video saw the father and son dancing to the song blasting from a miniature Bluetooth speaker.

They were seen dancing by the swimming pool in their plush home as they all put in the work to make the video beautiful.

Speaking about family dance videos, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has warmed hearts with a dance video.

The new video shows Baby Maxin giving some dance moves in the midst of her mother and father, Maxwell Mensah.

In the video shared on Maxin's Instagram page, the two-year-old is seen dressed in black sportswear (top and down) with white sneakers.

Maxin's mother wore a similar outfit with a pair of white footwear just like that of Baby Maxin while she held the little one's hand. Her father who was walking on the right side of McBrown wore red and black.

