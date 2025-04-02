A Ghanaian man claiming to be the son of John Agyekum Kufuor has dragged the former President to a radio station

During a radio interview, he alleged that he had explored various means to meet his father but to no avail

Netizens who saw the video of the man were somehow convinced his claim was true given his resemblance to the former president

A Ghanaian man from Bogoso has come forward to allege that he is the son of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The fifty-one-year-old who identified himself as Evans Lemaire dragged the former President to Lawson TV, seeking an avenue to meet him.

During his interaction with the radio host, he claimed he's explored various avenues to meet the former president, including going forward to some of Mr Kufuor's relatives with his request but to no vail.

"I've been trying for about nine years to meet him (Kufuor) but to no avail. I've been to so many prominent Ghanaian personalities. First, I went to a man named Nana Darko Kufuor. I went to another one named Yaw Kufuor who is a trader at Komfo Anokye Hospital, hoping they could lead me to the former President but to no avail.

I've met one of the NPP womens' organisation who is reported to be the niece of Kufuor. She promised to take me to him but still," he said.

Evans' father's identity remains a mystery

Evans lost his mother at the age of two years. He told the radio presenter that he was left to live with his grandmother for about 39 years after his mother's passing.

During all these years, his father's identity remained a mystery and he never bothered to find out who his biological father was until one day, a former schoolmate of his deceased mother approached him with a claim.

"He kept telling me that I was the son of a very wealthy man. I initially ignored him but he kept making the claim. So I asked him and he asked me to find out from my grandmother," he said.

When he approached his grandmother with the claim, she directed him to a popular household in Kumasi to make some enquiries.

Watch the video below:

Finding his father became quite tough since the occupants of the popular household he was directed to promised to help him but later ignored his calls.

It took a shoemaker who sat at the gate of the popular household to break the news of the former president being his father to him.

Since then, he's been trying all means to meet Mr Kufuor but to no avail. He's therefore pleading with the former president or anyone close to him to relay the information so he can have an opportunity to meet him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Evans' story

Netizens who saw the video of the man narrating his story expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@Issahyahaya41 wrote:

"No need for DNA. He is president Kufuor's son indeed."

@Kasongo Balthazar wrote:

"So boss what are you looking for ??"

@Vasty wrote:

"Is he not older than Ex-President boi."

@Rosenatoi wrote:

"Physical DNA has already proven itself."

@Cypher Buruj wrote:

"Akoaii tirimu y3 ne d3."

