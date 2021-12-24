A happy boyfriend has recently taken to social media to share an exciting news with his tweeps

Resorting to his Twitter timeline, @AsieduMends revealed that he was gifted an Apple watch as a Christmas gift from his girlfriend

Netizens who saw the young man's post had a lot to say about it at the comments section

An excited Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to announce that he received an expensive gift from his girlfriend.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @AsieduMends had the young man sharing that he got an Apple watch as a gift for the Christmas celebration from the love of his life.

Happy couple Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He ended the announcement by expressing his profound love for the lovely woman he is dating.

"My girlfriend got me an Apple Watch as a Christmas gift , I love this girl so much"

The young man's post seemed to have rubbed netizens the wrong way.

Many resorted to the comments section to share their opinions on @AsieduMends's claim.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 500 likes, more than 120 retweets and 49 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@altern8te_ego replied:

You sure say e be apple watch anka you no open am make we see?

@eyiramcomedy wrote:

My girlfriend got me half bag of cement she say next year she go bring the other half, i love this girl so much

From @btmodel_gh:

It will end in tears

@nikkirubylina commented:

What should we do with this type of information

@___ethel_ wrote:

You can’t tension us lol

