Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has warmed hearts with a dance video.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The new video shows Baby Maxin giving some dance moves in the midst of her mother and father, Maxwell Mensah.

In the video shared on Maxin's Instagram page, the two-year-old is seen dressed in black sportswear (top and down) with white sneakers.

Photo source: @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

Maxin's mother wore a similar outfit with a pair of white footwear just like that of Baby Maxin while she held the little one's hand. Her father who was walking on the right side of McBrown wore red and black.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Maxin and her parents pulled up their legs like they were doing the 'gbese' dance moves as Simi's Duduke song.

It is not known where the video was taken but it looks to have been shot when McBrown recently visited Germany for surgery.

Watch the video as shared on Maxin's Instagram page below:

Source: Yen Newspaper