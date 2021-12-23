A lady added great energy to a wedding ceremony with her dance moves and people could not stop watching

Looking confident with the show she was putting up, the dance combined different dance moves in seconds

Many social media users had mixed reactions; while some were wowed by her energy, others considered it out-of-place

A young lady has shown her great dance moves at a wedding ceremony. Dressed as one of the bridesmaids, she took to the centre floor.

With the attention of everyone on her, she started showing different hand moves in an attempt to recreate a popular dance called "palliative dance".

Her energy is fire!

In a video shared by @arewafamilyweddings, people whipped out their camera phones to capture the young lady's energy. Other women around were amazed at the lady's flexibility.

Some social media users on Instagram who commented on her short dance video praised her liveliness.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40,000 views with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

hamzaharunaaliyu said:

"Someone's mother chai!"

nanaa.yeesh said:

"Where are those people who thinks arewa babes are boring? Make una come see."

deejah279 said:

"I pity someone's future wife and mother."

cuteex_tee said:

"Omo I love her energy."

Lady's dance impresses wedding guests

