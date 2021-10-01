Unemployed man Nana Aba helped get GHC4k a month job arrested for stealing

Nana Aba Anamoah has recounted how a man she gave a helping had to has 'disgraced' her

According to her, she vouched for a man to get a job only for him to steal from his employer

The person who employed the young man reached out to Nana Aba to report the case to her

Award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah ha shared a screenshot of a complaint she received from someone after helping an unemployed man secure a job.

Taking to her Facebook page, Nana Aba Anamoah shared a message which narrated how a young man stole from his employer.

The person making the report indicated that he decided to employ a young man after Nana Aba spoke passionately about the young man.

According to the narrator, he was paying the young man GHC4,500 monthly and expected him to give off his best but he turned out to be dishonest.

The narration went on to state that the person Nana Aba vouched for ended up teaming up with two other employees, siphoned money to the tune of GHC100,000 from the employer.

The employer said the only thing the employee had to do was to work hard and make himself, mom and Nana Aba proud but he chose to do the opposite.

The GHOne media personality shared the message from her friend on her Facebook wall and captioned it: "I'm so ashamed. This is unfair to me. I don't deserve this. I am so done!

Many followers of the media personality took to the comment section to react to the incident.

