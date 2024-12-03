Ghanaian musician King Promise excited many of his loyal fans when he shared photos of his new tattoos

The musician is currently on his True To Self World Tour, during which he shared photos of how successful his show in Hamburg was

Many people celebrated him in the comments section as they talked about his hard work in 2024. Most vouched for him to win the TGMA Artist of the Year

Celebrated musician King Promise showed off his new tattoos in a set of photos while on his True To Self World Tour.

King Promise flaunts his new tattoos in photos. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise's new tattoos

After his much-anticipated performance in Hamburg, King Promise took to his Instagram page to thank God and celebrate with his millions of followers.

In the photos he shared, he highlighted the meaning of the tattoos on the back of his palms, which read Jah on the right hand and then Guide on the left.

The carousel post also highlighted a successful show in Hamburg and the fans' excitement as they posed happily in the photos.

"Everyday be Jah Guide o 🙏🏾🤲🏾#TrueToSelfWorldTour," he wrote in the caption.

King Promise on tour

Reactions to King Promise's tattoos

Many people spoke about King Promise's hard work as they assessed his performance in 2024. They talked about the hit songs he released in 2024, the concerts he headlined, and his tour in general.

Below are the opinions of social media users regarding King Promise's tattoos:

@Chopmonie_1 said:

"Aa just wan hear sey ..efo work pass king promise so let’s give him the AOTY like we go see for here."

@jnr_mensah300 said:

"Nungua boy dey do am low-key low-key, I've always loved him, since CCTV... you can't be around @r2bees and fail la .. 🤩"

@PKSocrates said:

"You’re winning that award next year💯👍."

@nanagyamfi503 said:

"Wo Sei Ewiase Mr Promise💥❤️💥💥."

More photos of King Promise's tattoos

King Promise and Essien link up in Denmark

YEN.com.gh reported that musician King Promise met former footballer Michael Essien after a football game at a stadium in Denmark.

In the video, the Terminator hitmaker watched a Danish League fixture between FC Copenhagen and FC Nordsjælland.

One captivating part of the video was when King Promise and Michael Essien conversed in Ga, a language spoken by the natives of the greater Accra region of Ghana.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh