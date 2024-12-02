Efia Odo has released her predictions ahead of Ghana's upcoming elections on December 7

The socialite emphasised that God had shown her who was going to take over as Ghana's next president

Her prediction has garnered a fiery debate on social media as election day draws near

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has weighed in on Ghana's upcoming elections.

In a series of posts on X, Efia Odo established that the New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would win the elections.

Her predictions come weeks after she announced her decision to take her Christian faith seriously.

Efia Odo is sure Dr Bawumia will become the next president of Ghana. Source: Efia_odo, MBawumia.

According to Efia Odo, Dr Bawumia is God's preferred candidate for the presidency of Ghana.

She rallied fans to bookmark her post and sing praises because her prediction was a direct call from God.

Celebrity endorsements of political aspirants have become a hot topic as the elections draw close.

Efia Odo's posts about the NPP's flagbearer raised several suspicions.

When a Twitter user questioned Efia Odo's choice and whether she had been influenced, the socialite explained that,

"I didn’t say I’m voting for bawumia, I said he’s winning the election. Even if I tweeted mahama or cheddar is winning, you would’ve said I’ve taken a bribe."

Bawumia speaks on Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had vowed to hurriedly assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill if elected

Addressing the congregation at the Believers Worship Centre, where he had gone for intercessory prayers from the leader of the Church, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said he intends to complete a lot of unfinished business if elected.

He noted that a lot of Ghanaians, including himself, had hoped that the bills, particularly the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, would have been passed already.

