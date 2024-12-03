British-Ghanaian singer Sonnie Badu has lamented over the way players are retired from the Black Stars

The former African champions failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

The Black Stars will switch their attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 against Chad and Madagascar

Gospel singer Sonnie Badu has bemoaned the way Ghanaian players are prematurely retired from the national team.

The British-Ghanaian singer believes most Ghanaian football legends harbour bitterness in them over how they were kicked out of the Black Stars.

Recently, the captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has been left out of the squad, missing the last two World Cup qualifiers and the entire 2026 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Gospel singer Sonnie Badu has urged Ghanaian football authorities to properly retire their players. Photo: Dennis Grombkowski Twitter/ @SonnieBaduuk.

Source: Twitter

Badu, a multiple award-winning musician sighted an example in Michael Essien, claiming the ex-Chelsea star does not want anything to do with the Black Stars.

“One thing that Ghana has to learn is to honour the players and retire them well. Most of the players are bitter; you just get rid of them. A lot of players left the Black Stars bitter,” Badu told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“There is something called spiritual blessing. Michael Essien doesn't come near the Black Stars. He is doing his own thing and doesn’t want to come near the team. Why is that?

“If the Nigerians are playing, their legends are sitting around the team and motivating the players at halftime. The Black Stars, on the other hand, seem to say, 'When you retire, don’t come near the team'."

Ghanaians call for Ayew's return

Following a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, many Ghanaians, including top football officials, are calling for the return of the experienced Andre Ayew.

Ayew, who was inactive for the early start of the new season, returned to France to rejoin Le Havre, where he has been a key figure this season.

Former Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara, claimed Otto Addo could have handled the Ayew situation better, as reported by Pulse.

Sannie Daara reacts to Ayew's absence

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Sannie Daara insists Otto Addo's man-management was his undoing as the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former GFA spokesperson is backing the German-trained tactician to maintain his job as coach of the senior national team.

However, he was quick to also admit that there are aspects of his craft that need to improve. Read more:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh