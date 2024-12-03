John Dumelo has made a formal complaint at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) against Lydia Alhassan

Dumelo is alleging that his opponent breached electoral laws during the special voting exercise at Ayawaso West Wuogon

The exercise held on Monday, December 2, 2024, was nearly marred after Dumelo tried to stop Alhassan from sharing food with voters

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Actor and politician John Dumelo has dragged Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Alhassan to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over allegations of vote buying.

His complaints stem from events that happened at the unique voting exercise at the Legon Police Station on Monday, December 2, 2024.

John Dumelo drags Lydia Alhassa to OSP over vote buying allegations. Photo source: @lydiaalhassan, @jdumelo1

Source: Instagram

Dumelo accuses Lydia Alhassan of vote-buying

Chaos erupted at the special voting centre in Ayawaso West as Dumelo and his supporters protested against Lydia Alhassan for reportedly distributing food during.

Videos that emerged online showed heated exchanges between both camps after the alleged distribution of cooked food to voters waiting to cast their ballots.

Later, Ms. Alhassan admitted to distributing food at the voting centre but denied the allegation of voter inducement.

Dumelo's complaints to OSP

Barely 24 hours after the incident, the actor has filed a formal complaint against Ms. Alhassan for what he termed as "breaching criminal and electoral laws".

In a statement on Facebook, the NDC parliamentary candidate indicated that he put together video evidence of the incident and information on plots by his opponent to unlawfully influence voters on a larger scale during the main election.

"We expect the OSP to take immediate and decisive steps to not only prevent MS. LYDIA SEYRAM ALHASSAN from repeating the unlawful behaviour, but also to bring her and all her accomplices to book.

"It goes without saying that how the OSP handles our complaint between today and Friday, December 6, will determine the quality of Saturday’s elections," the statement said.

Kwaku Manu speaks on vote buying

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu has spoken about the phenomenon of politicians distributing food to electorates while in the queue to vote during elections, referring to the act as disrespectful.

The actor dared any politician to try the act on him when voting, questioning why these so-called acts of goodwill are not done before or after the poll.

Kwaku Manu's statement came amid a reported rift that deepened between Maa Lydia and John Dumelo during special voting.

Source: YEN.com.gh