Kumawood actor Sumsum was elated when he recently met with Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale

The video of his encounter with Sumsum, which has popped up on social has gained significant traction

Fans thronged the comments section to obsess over the hearty moment between the superstars

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale recently stormed Suhum to perform at this year's edition of the Odwira Festival concert.

The Odwira festival is celebrated by parts of the Central and Eastern regions. This year, Joy Industries collaborated with the Suhum Taditional Council to host a mega concert on December 1.

Shatta Wale headlined the show with Koo Ntakra and several other supporting acts.

Shatta Wale is excited as he reconnected with his street manager, Sumsum. Source: ShattaWale, SumsumAhuofe.

Shatta Wale meets Sumsum

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale bumped into Kumawood actor Sumsum. The two appeared to have met in the office of Joy Dadi, the sponsor of the concert.

The On God hitmaker was elated to find Sumsum in the studio. He exchanged pleasantries with the Kumawood actor, calling him his street manager.

The diminutive Kumawood star is a staunch fan of Shatta Wale. Recently, he shared a video online rallying presidential aspirants to consider building a statue in honour of Shatta Wale should they win the elections on December 7.

Sumsum and Shatta Wale stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale and Sumsum Ahuofe's stint.

Jude Lord Kaizer said:

"Sm for father sumsum big up to you."

King Kwadwo Agyei noted:

"Super cute! SM till casket"

Shatta Wale to perform in Jamaica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vybz Kartel had released the artiste line-up for his upcoming Freedom Street concert at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The Jamaican dancehall star shared a video of a bus branded with the full artiste lineup, which had the photos of Shatta Wale, Busta Rhymes, Skilibeng and others.

The concert will be Vybz Kartel's iconic return to the stage after over a decade in prison for murder.

