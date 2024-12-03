Black Sherif, in a video, was spotted partying with Burna Boy and his entourage at an event in Nigeria

The Kilos Milos hitmaker and Burna Boy jammed to some of their songs, which were played by the disc jockey

The video of Black Sherif partying with Burna Boy triggered numerous reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif and Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy excited fans after they were spotted hanging out together.

Black Sherif parties hard with Burna Boy and his entourage in Nigeria. Photo source: @blacksherif and @burnaboygram

The two musicians have developed a close friendship in recent years since they collaborated on their 2021 smash hit, Second Sermon remix.

Black Sherif and Burna Boy's collaboration was featured on the Ghanaian musician's debut album, The Villain I Never Was, released on October 6, 2022. The song introduced the Konongo native to a broader audience on the international music stage.

The Nigerian music superstar recently shared a photo of himself with Black Sherif during his feud with his colleague and the former's close associate, Shatta Wale.

Black Sherif parties hard with Burna Boy

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif was spotted seated in the VIP section with Burna Boy as he chilled with him and his entourage at a private party in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Kweku The Traveller hitmaker and Burna Boy nodded their heads in unison as the disc jockey serenaded them with many hit songs, including the Nigerian artiste's Tested, Approved and Trusted from his 2023 album, I Told Them.

Black Sherif sang his verse on his hit collaboration with Odumodublvck, Wotowoto Seasoning word for word as the DJ played the song.

Watch the videos below:

Black Sherif and Burna Boy stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@Mania249 commented:

"There is just something about Wiz and Burna. Dem get superstar aura."

@WRMODUPEOLA said:

"Burna don start dirty December like this, and I am here for it🤭🥰."

@pajegede commented:

"Two people whey dey owe me separate albums."

@oziloye1821 said:

"I hope they are on each other's albums."

@_squrriel7 commented:

"A song is coming."

@Blessed1462 said:

"My goats."

@brightszn_ commented:

"Bringing another heat."

Shatta Wale addresses feud with Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale opened up about his issues with his colleague Black Sherif.

The dancehall musician said he had never had a physical encounter with the Kilos Milos hitmaker. He opined his music industry nemesis should have conversed with him before mocking him on social media.

Shatta Wale advised Black Sherif against ruining his career claiming the latter risked losing his relevance like other stars in the music industry.

