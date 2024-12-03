Ruth Akwaboah, a final-year student at Amenfiman Senior High School, works as a barber in her school to support herself and her single mother

She indicated that she began barbering when she was in class two and was initially doing it for free but later charged to help her family

Netizens who watched the video where she told her story commended her for the quality of her job and encouraged her

Ruth Akwaboah is a young Ghanaian student at Amenfiman Senior High School in the Western Region, Wasa Akropong, Wassa Amenfi East district.

In addition to being a final-year student in her second-cycle institution, she works as a barber at the same school to earn money for her upkeep.

Student barber in Amenfiman SHS, Ruth Akwaboah, tells how she started at a young age. Photo credit: High School Africa

Source: Youtube

In a YouTube video on High School Africa, Ruth Akwaboah said she started barbering for people when she was in class two. She started barbering for her siblings and continued with others in their community.

Initially, she was doing it for free but started taking a little amount of money to support her single mother raise them.

Ruth Akwaboah said when she got to Amenfiman Senior High School, she did not want to register with the school as a barber even though they told them to avail themselves if they could cut hair.

In her second year, she registered with the school and now barbers for other students after school or on weekends. She said she charges GH¢15 to GH¢20 and gives the school half as commission since they provide and maintain all the needed items for barbering.

Netizens commend female SHS barber

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by High Schools Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@peterxatse5653 said:

“Which parent won't be proud to have this young girl as a daughter? My daughter, I am proud of you. You have a bright future. Bravo!!!”

@weallhaveproblems8029 wrote:

“What an incredible young talented girl! You must open bank accounts and charge your clients. You’re a business woman ahead of you!!”

@niceevelyn7850 said:

“She's very beautiful and excellent girl, very intelligent girl wowwwwwwwww it shocked me ruff.”

@jmanhope1745 wrote:

“We are on the road to recovery when we embrace our natural attributes instead of changing our natural attributes.”

@priscy_m200 said:

“I wish my Dad will see this. He is always preventing me from cutting hair outside. In all, I snick and do it. I am now the betterment of myself in barbering now. She should continue what she has started.”

@emmanuelomangocquaye6851 wrote:

“She is an industrious girl and a great example to many others. She should keep it up.”

@anwarsadat6670 wrote:

“I love her spirit. She reminds me of my classmate called Dugbazah Kafui she is currently in Ashaiman operating a barbering saloon with her sons. She is always busy.may God bless her abundantly.”

