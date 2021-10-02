Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, has won the Outstanding Woman in Health award at the 2021 Gowa Awards

The award is in recognition of her contribution to health in society

The 2021 edition of the Gowa Awards took place on Friday, October 1

The 2021 edition of the Gowa Awards was held at Marriot Hotel in Accra to recognise women and individuals in communities throughout Ghana and Africa devoted to the welfare of humanity through their contributions to society.

Dr Louisa Satekla won the laurel for her contribution towards health in Ghana, leading to her emerging as the Outstanding Woman in Health.

Source: Instagram

Receiving the award

The moment she walked from her table to receive the award on stage was captured on camera.

Dr Satekla rocked a long dress and enhanced her looks with long hair extensions, effortlessly glowing and getting all the attention.

Other winners at the event included Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, who cliched the Ghana Outstanding Woman of the Year award for the second time.

Meanwhile, a video of Dr Louisa Ansong meting out punishment to their daughter, Catherine Jidula (CJ), for being naughty has emerged on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Dr Louisa Ansong could be heard saying Jidula was exhibiting bad behaviour, which she had to nip in the bud.

The video opens with CJ's hands raised as punishment for being ''naughty,'' though she claimed she was ''keeping good''.

Source: Yen