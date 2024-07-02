Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith, who attempted a cooking marathon in February, has received an update from Guinness World Records

The chef and his team shared the update during a recent press release broadcasted online

The update has excited numerous Ghanaians who rooted for the chef's 820 hours journey

Ghana's Chef Smith ended his Guinness World Record cooking marathon attempt on March 6 after hitting 820 hours.

He is now the new world cook-a-thon record holder after he received a certificate from the decision-making body of Guinness.

The chef organised a press conference in Accra to announce his big milestone and thank Ghanaians.

Chef Smith becomes a new GWR champion

At the press release, Chef Smith confirmed that the Guinness World Record established that his attempt clocked 802 hours, 25 minutes and six seconds.

He shared the certificate he received for his new milestone at the press conference in Accra. Chef Smith was rushed to the hospital immediately after standing on his feet for 35 days to facilitate his attempt.

Many Ghanaians didn't expect Chef Smith's cook-a-thon milestone, considering the unfortunate incident of Chef Faila's attempt.

Ghanaians share in the joy of Chef Smith

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Chef Smith's cooking marathon.

@JeSuisDAMN said:

I knew he will do itttttt!

@theKwakwa commented:

The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone. Congratulations to him.

@Kmainoostan commented:

People intentionally ignored this guy. But God's plan will never fail no matter what.

@KojoDessyy added:

The way dem ridicule this guy erhhh….some people were like this one wey dey cook den park ein utensils all go house den saan carry dem back the next day di3 why we for take am serious, herhhhh life… Nyame Ne Hene wai

Chef Smith speaks about his GWR attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Smith has shared his confidence about becoming the new world champion for the longest Guinness World Record cooking marathon.

Speaking to Code Micky after the attempt, Chef Smith demonstrated his confidence in getting the milestone.

