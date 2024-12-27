A Ghanaian man in the UK advised men abroad to be humble and share house chores for lasting marriages

He explained that UK laws, for instance, empowered women, with marriage being more of a partnership

Several netizens who watched his video gave their thoughts on the advice shared by the loving hubby

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom with his wife has shared how his fellow men abroad can ensure their marriage lasts.

Kofi Nyarko said that unlike marriages back in Africa and Ghana, where the men do not appear humble and some treat their wives with disdain, husbands abroad must shun their egos for a lasting and happy marriage.

Kofi Nyarko tells DJ Nyaami what he thinks can sustain Ghanaian marriages abroad. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the gospel musician said marriages abroad and in Africa are different.

He explained that in the UK, for instance, women seem more powerful because the laws protected and empowered them.

“For your marriage to survive in the UK, the man must be humble. Support your wife with the house chores. Both man and wife work in the UK, and you can’t expect your wife to always do the house chores.”

The man added that he supported his wife in the household, saying there was no chore that was for women only.

“As a husband, I pay bills but still help my wife. It is a partnership here and not a master and servant affair,” he added.

According to Kofi Nyarko, some African men abroad experience these challenges, which lead to divorce. He has been married for nine years.

Watch the interview below:

Netizens commend man on marriage advice

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Kofi Nyarko's thoughts on making a marriage last.

@abigailafriyie1990 said:

"What men actually don’t know is helping a woman gains them most respect."

@claudy5209 wrote:

"Now, this is a smart man! May God continue to bless and keep your marriage peaceful and beautiful!"

@julietogbole7270 said:

"Very true what this man is saying, any home the man respect the woman and reason with her, help her etc there is joy and success in that home."

@evelynkyeremateng7744 wrote:

"This guy will stay with the wife till death do them part. There are low or even no probability of divorce with his wife oooo. God bless you man of God. This is a guy with deep wisdom!"

@InspireTv.1 said:

"In Ghana, men typically hold more power as they are often the primary financial providers, while women, even when employed, usually earn less. In contrast, in the UK, women often earn similar or higher incomes and share equal workloads, fostering greater collaboration and balance in gender roles."

