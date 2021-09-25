A video of Stonebwoy wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, meting out punishment to their only daughter for being naughty has emerged online

A video of Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, meting out punishment to their daughter, Catherine Jidula (CJ), for being naughty has emerged on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Dr Louisa Ansong could be heard saying Jidula was exhibiting bad behaviour, which she had to nip in the bud.

The video opens with CJ's hands raised as punishment for being ''naughty,'' though she claimed she was ''keeping good''.

Mother's response

Her mother, Dr Louisa Ansong, however, said she was not ''keeping good''.

While still under punishment, CJ's brother, Janam Joachim, emerges to offer her moral support, similarly raising his hands.

The trio subsequently moved to the restroom after CJ indicated that she wanted to pass urine.

CJ begs forgiveness

Dr Louisa Ansong got CJ to continue her punishment at where she described as ''the naughty corner''.

CJ, while begging forgiveness at the naughty corner is heard saying,

''Sorry mummy, I didn't mean to.''

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy, real name Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been a doting parent to his two children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and Janam Joachim Satekla.

The Ghanaian powerhouse dancehall artiste provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to his children, and a recent video of him bonding with his son is one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Stonebwoy regularly finds time to create beautiful memories with his children, and opulent visuals of such moments have always been captured on camera.

