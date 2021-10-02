In 2019, the National Association of Law Students organized a protest after only 128 out of 1,820 people passed the entrance exams into the Ghana School of Law

This protest was led by a lady called Regina Amegah although she was successfully admitted

Regina has just been called to the bar and her colleagues have used the occasion to celebrate her for all the efforts

Regina Amegah Esq, a relentless Ghanaian activist has been called to the bar in Ghana and her colleagues have taken to social media to celebrate her for all the strong leadership she displayed during their hard times in school.

@PrinceGanaku on Twitter went as far as mentioning that if every law student knew the details of what Regina went through for them, they would all have her picture up on all their social media handles.

According to another gentleman identified as by the handle, @EFLFighters, Regina fought for a reformed Law Education system in Ghana and organized the Law Students demo over entry issues even though she herself had been granted admission.

Photo of Regina Amegah after getting called to the bar Photo credit: @jojo_brooks

Source: Instagram

"This is truly a momentous occasion," he said over Regina's new feat.

Another grateful young man called @ernestoyeboah1 added his voice saying:

I am so proud of Commander Regina Amegah @AmegahRegina. What a hard fought and well-deserved victory. It is my honour to be surrounded by some of the best brains in the world! Congratulations Counsel

Bonnet Haven's Mummy, a learned colleague with the handle @bonnethaven commented:

From organizing our 7th October protest, to lobbying, to making our case with anyone who could help! Congratulations @AmegahRegina

See some of the posts below

On October 7, 2019, Regina Amegah organized a massive demonstration that took over the airwaves over the low rate at which students are admitted into the Ghana School of Law.

Out of the 1,820 students who sat for the entrance exam, only 128 students passed – meaning only 128 got 50 percent or better

Although Regina herself was one of the 128, she convened the students under the auspices of the National Association of Law Students and put up the protest.

