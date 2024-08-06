A video of an elderly Ghanaian woman sharing her experience of living in Belgium is trending

She opened up on her desire to stay permanently if her son would agree to her request

Many people who took to the comment section of the video supported the woman regarding her decision

An elderly Ghanaian woman who travelled to Belgium for vacation said she desires to live in the country permanently.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @SVTV Africa, the older woman said life in the European country is very rosy and hopes her son will agree to her request.

Delving into details, the woman admitted that she was fascinated by the country's beauty and how technology aids daily activities.

" In Ghana, even when you want to sweep you have to bend, but here a machine helps you to sweep faster. Also the country is very beautiful. There is no stress.When I wake each morning I drink tea and then relax."

Quizzed by the interviewer whether she would be able to withstand the cold weather during the winter, the elderly woman responded in the affirmative.

"I will have no problems with the weather; I will wear jeans and a coat. I am ready to stay."

Ghanaians support the elderly's woman decision

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions about the woman's desire.

kwadwo_poku1 stated:

"Even abrewa koraa knows that Ghana is bad na wo youth saying outside is not good."

BobYawson reacted:

"Eiish grandma staying there permanently wasn’t part of the plan."

joelewis replied:

"Is not a joke anymore May God grant me opportunity.

Maame Ama Sika stated:

"Aww God let me get a job so my mother can experience this."

