Elderly Ghanaian Woman Opens Up On Desire Not To Return To Ghana: "Belgium Is A Nice Country"
- A video of an elderly Ghanaian woman sharing her experience of living in Belgium is trending
- She opened up on her desire to stay permanently if her son would agree to her request
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video supported the woman regarding her decision
An elderly Ghanaian woman who travelled to Belgium for vacation said she desires to live in the country permanently.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @SVTV Africa, the older woman said life in the European country is very rosy and hopes her son will agree to her request.
Delving into details, the woman admitted that she was fascinated by the country's beauty and how technology aids daily activities.
" In Ghana, even when you want to sweep you have to bend, but here a machine helps you to sweep faster. Also the country is very beautiful. There is no stress.When I wake each morning I drink tea and then relax."
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Quizzed by the interviewer whether she would be able to withstand the cold weather during the winter, the elderly woman responded in the affirmative.
"I will have no problems with the weather; I will wear jeans and a coat. I am ready to stay."
When writing the report, the video raked in over 2000 likes and 170 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians support the elderly's woman decision
Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions about the woman's desire.
kwadwo_poku1 stated:
"Even abrewa koraa knows that Ghana is bad na wo youth saying outside is not good."
BobYawson reacted:
"Eiish grandma staying there permanently wasn’t part of the plan."
joelewis replied:
"Is not a joke anymore May God grant me opportunity.
Maame Ama Sika stated:
"Aww God let me get a job so my mother can experience this."
Nurse delights as he relocates abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Hamza Salifu, has celebrated after relocating to the US to continue his practice.
In a video on TikTok, Hamza said travelling abroad had always been his dream and was delighted when he got the opportunity.
Although the travel process was delayed, he was delighted to be in the US and ready to help improve healthcare delivery there.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.