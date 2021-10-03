Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, and Nigerian actor Jim Iyke have met

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, and Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, could not hide their excitement when they met each other at the latter's movie premiere.

Jim Iyke, born James Ikechukwu Esomugha, arrived in Ghana in September this year to promote his latest movie, Bad Comments.

The movie premiere came off at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on Saturday, October 2, which saw Shatta Wale in attendance.

Shatta Wale looking like Jim Iyke

Before Jim Iyke arrived in Ghana, Shatta Wale got social media talking when he made a post suggesting that he looks like Jim Iyke.

Commenting on Shatta Wale's remarks on Joy News, Jim Iyke said the post is most ''flattering'' and believes that Shatta Wale deliberately made up those posts to remain relevant in the industry.

''I think Shatta just wakes up in the morning and decides what am I going to do to provoke people’s thoughts? He will go like Jim Iyke looks like me. He is going to wake up tomorrow and say; I want to be President of Ghana.

''He will not be president and we all know that, but Shatta will go there and run to be President and just get you guys to talk about him. He understands the propensity of the business'' he said.

The duo met at Jim Iyke's movie premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas and they couldn't hide their excitement.

Watch the video below:

