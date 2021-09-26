Shatta Wale Shows Okada Riders Street Love as He Sprays Cash on Them In Video

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, showered cash on okada riders during a recent night outing

The Ghanaian artiste, in a post on Instagram, revealed they chased him while he was en route to visit his friend, Jay Smith

Shatta Wale was captured spraying them with cash

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known professionally as Shatta Wale, showed massive love to his fans during a recent night outing.

The Taking Over singer took over with cash when he sprayed money on some commercial motor riders, popularly referred to as okada riders, who chased him while en route to visit his friend, Jay Smith.

Shatta Wale was videoed showering money on the bikers, who he said gave him the money in the first place.

Sharing it on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account to share the heartwarming moment with his followers, Shatta Wale wrote:

''Went out late in the night to see my blood @jaysmithgh, and as usual, I was chased by my own okada bikersYoooo boys no deh sleeep❤️❤️❤️❤️

''These streets gave me the money, I have today and I will make sure we all get equal share ..EL SHATTA EL PEDRINO PATRON,'' he said.

The video highlighted the musician's luxurious Range Rover and other cars in Jay Smith's residence.

