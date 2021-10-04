Two Nigerian ladies recently got social media users talking after displaying amazing dancing skills in a cute video

The young ladies were guests at a wedding ceremony and they showed the stuff they were made of as they took to the dancefloor

One of the social media users who fell in love with the heartwarming video noted how energetic the ladies were

Weddings are beautiful events filled with lots of fun activities, and two Nigerian ladies recently wowed many as they graced one in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the ladies who were decked in white gowns took to the dancefloor and showed wedding guests the stuff they were made of.

The young ladies displayed amazing dancing skills in a heartwarming video. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Their amazing dancing skills got many thrilled as they entertained wedding guests who couldn't get enough of them.

The ladies were energetic and they proved to everyone that they didn't get on the dancefloor to play.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media instantly fell in love with the video and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

Instagram user with the handle @mikaylarssmallchops said:

"Is the energy for me."

@vivianomokhai97 wrote:

"Mad ooo, see my people."

@attractions_lifestyle commented:

"Love them."

