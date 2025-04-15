Lil Win was to appear before the Accra High Court on April 1 to sign settlement terms in Martha Ankomah’s ₵5 million defamation case against him

Reports published by GHOneTV indicate that the actor has been warned by the court for delaying the process

Details about the actor's warning went viral on social media on April 15, the day he celebrates his 38th birthday

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has reportedly been warned by the Accra High Court for delaying proceedings of Martha Ankomah’s ₵5 million defamation case against him.

According to GHOneTV, the court has issued a final warning to Lil Win over the delay in signing settlement terms with the aggrieved actress.

Reports indicate that the Kumawood actor was expected to appear in court on April 1 as agreed but allegedly failed to do so.

Lil Win and Martha Ankomah's dispute originated from a video published by the former over a year ago, in which he made some derogatory remarks against the actress.

Lil Win apologised shortly after but the actress who believes her reputation was harmed by the actor's words rejected the apology and sought legal redress.

She filed a case against the popular actor accusing him of defamation on February 14, 2024. In her suit, Martha Ankomah is seeking ₵5 million in damages and other reliefs.

The High Court presided over the case engaging both parties and their legal representatives in decisions hoping to reach an amicable resolution.

The court adjourned proceedings until February 25, 2025, to allow the parties sufficient time to finalise the terms of settlement.

In an interview monitored by ModernGhana after the February 25 sitting, Martha Ankomah explained that Lil Win was instructed by the judge to appear before the court on April 1, 2025, with a proper apology for approval.

Nothing was heard about the April 1st siting until reports about Lil Win's final warning over the actor's alleged delay in signing the settlement terms surfaced online.

The actor who turned 38 on April 15, 2025, has yet to react to the final warning from the court as the defamation case against him lingers.

Martha Ankomah has emphasised her readiness to see the case through to completion as she is bent on ensuring that justice is served.

"I don't want a dime from him. I want him to do the right thing so people will know that you just can't do things and get away with it in this country." Martha Ankmoah said in an interview with Nhyira FM.

Update on Lil Win's defamation case stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lil Win's final warning from the court over Martha Ankomah's case against him.

myhighestlyf said:

"That's 50 billion old cedis😂😂😂😂😂he go make hot pass Bawumia."

she_loves_john_dramanimahama wrote:

"5 million is too much why eeii? Martha this one is not a good one please go and come again pls for christ sake this is your colleague👌."

herh178 remarked:

"How long is the jail term if he doesn’t pay please?."

Lil Win eats banku and soup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had been spotted enjoying a meal as he celebrated his 38th birthday.

The actor whose wife Maame Serwaa has travelled abroad talked about loneliness and hardship as he enjoyed the meal.

He added an appeal to fans rallying them to patronise his new song with Patapaa, Who is Handsome.

