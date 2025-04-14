Apostle Safo Kantanka, during an event, claimed he teleported from Ghana to the US to assist his daughter Adwoa Safo, the former MP for Dome-Kwabenya

The industrialist and pastor claimed that he teleported overseas bearing chalk and a board to teach his daughter procurement at great detail

Safo Kantanka also bragged that although he did not have a passport, he possessed the ability to travel to different countries without it

Apostle Kwadwo Safo, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and popular Ghanaian industrialist, has claimed he spiritually travelled from Ghana to the US to help his daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former MP for Dome-Kwabenya.

Appostle Safo Kantanka claims he teleported to the US to help Adwoa Safo.

Speaking at a recent gathering, Apostle Safo said he made the journey without a passport or plane ticket. According to him, he had returned from Kumasi one Wednesday and told those around him not to disturb him because he was going to teach his daughter in the US while he slept.

He said he carried a blackboard, chalk, and a duster with him to her location abroad and taught her procurement, a subject with which she was not familiar with.

Apostle Safo explained that although Adwoa Safo had a background in law, she needed help with procurement. He added that his ability to appear overseas without using any formal travel process was due to the power of God, saying he can travel anywhere spiritually when the need arises.

At the same event, Adwoa Safo shared that her father had also protected her from several spiritual attacks during her political career. She said that during her first campaign for the Dome-Kwabenya seat, her political opponents used her photo and footprints in rituals aimed at harming her spiritually.

She claimed that any time her name was mentioned during those rituals, her father appeared and stopped the attack. She said this happened multiple times, and eventually, the traditional priests involved in the rituals could no longer continue because they claimed the person in the image was not a woman, but a man whose presence was too strong for them to handle.

According to Adwoa Safo, her father's spiritual powers made it impossible for her opponents to succeed in their plans, and she believes that without his intervention, she would not have survived the attacks. Their comments have sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Appostle Safo Kantanka's daughter Adwoa Safo.

Apostle Safo makes donation

Aside from his alleged spiritual powers, Apostle Kwadwo Safo also loves to make charitable donations. He recently sent his team to donate numerous items worth GH₵200k to the Osu Children's Home.

YEN.com.gh reported that the famous Kristo Asafo Mission founder's donation was part of his celebration of the New Year on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, and this move attracted a lot of positive reactions from netizens across the board.

Many Ghanaians commended Apostle Kwadwo Safo for donating the items to the Osu Children's Home. This is not the first time he has made a generous donation, he does it a lot.

