Ghanaian politician Sam George shared marital advice and pledged his support for his brother Emmanuel George on Saturday, April 12, 2025

Speaking in a video on the wedding day, the Communications Minister noted that he would be there for his brother as long as he was alive

Many people hailed Sam George for being a loving and supportive brother and noted that they wished they had elder siblings like him

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam George, shared a touching message to his younger brother, Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, as he wedded his sweetheart, Ruth Ewoenam, on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Sam George shares a heartwarming message to his younger brother as he weds.

Source: Instagram

Sam George's sweet message to his brother

On the wedding day of Emmanuel George, his elder brother, Sam George, who also doubled as his best man, shared a touching message to him on the day of his wedding.

In his lovely message, the Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament said he was filled with pride to see his only kid brother walk down the aisle and tie the knot to his sweetheart, Ruth Ewoenam.

"13 years ago, when I got married, he was my best man. And 13 years down as he gets married, I am his best man as well. I wish him all the best," he said.

He wished Emmanuel and his beautiful wife a marriage full of joy, fruitfulness and happiness. He noted that was a long journey and not always a bed of roses.

Sharing some marital advice, Sam George highlighted that marriage was not smooth sailing. He said that there were nice days and tough days, and there are days where one asks themselves why they got married.

"I have got their back and Emma should know that I love him dearly as my brother and I will always have him on lockdown. he knows he can always count on his big brother at anytime. So long as I am alive, he is covered"

Reactions to Sam George's message to his brother

The words the Honourable Minister shared for Emmanuel George in the video touched the hearts of many social media users.

Many of them thronged to the comment section to hail Sam George for being a supportive brother and for vouching to be there for him as long as he was alive.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of Ghanaians to the lovely video message from Sam to Emmanuel on his wedding day:

ms.ampomaa said:

"I love this. A lot of brothers don't show much support. So I love it when I see brothers doing it; men deserve it too🥰."

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Get urself a brother like Hon Sam George."

stellathe_star77 said:

"As for Sam, everything some ooooo, love him or hate him."

dreunicenwangere said:

"👏👏 Honourable baako, wisdom bebreeee🔥🔥🔥."

agnogreen said:

"Biggy shot his own😂. congratulations family🙌❤️❤️."

kwekucuethemc said:

"I think I just love Mr Sam."

chiveifeoluwa said:

"He is an intentional guy."

Pictures of Emmanuel George's white wedding

Pictures of Emmanuel George's traditional wedding

Wedding pictures of Sam George's younger brother, Emmanuel George, and his wife Ruth Ewoenam.

Source: Instagram

Sam George’s brother displays energetic dance moves

YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the younger brother of Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Honourable Sam George, became the center of attention at his wedding reception after showing off his impressive dance moves.

Despite his stature, Emmanuel confidently took to the dance floor for a lighthearted dance battle with his bride, Ruth Ewoenam, creating a lively and heartwarming moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The couple’s fun-filled performance earned them countless congratulatory messages, while fans continued to share their thoughts on the pair’s playful chemistry and memorable dance-off.

