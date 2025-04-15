Renowned Ghanaian actor Bernard Aduse Poku has unveiled his coveted beauty secrets in a viral video

In a captivating interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, the celebrated star of Kumawood confidently shared insights into his youthful appearance

Some social media users have praised the veteran actor Bernard Aduse Poku for always inspiring them with his movies and high fashion sense

Ghanaian actor Bernard Aduse Poku recently shared his beauty secrets in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show.

The renowned Kumawood star, currently in his early forties, attributed his youthful appearance to a few key practices.

Bernard Aduse Poku repeats his clothes on the Delay Show as he talks about his beauty secrets. Photo credit: @bernardadusepoku.

Source: Instagram

Bernard Aduse Poku mentioned that although his hair grows quickly and he desires to embrace his grey hair, he sometimes uses black dye to enhance his overall look.

In a light-hearted remark, Aduse Poku noted that Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame possesses the secret to remaining youthful.

Bernard Aduse Poku shares beauty tips

Some social media users have commented on veteran actor Bernard Aduse Poku's viral video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Michael Taylor stated:

"Delay when are you going to interview ship dealer."

Champion Unruly Glory Bwoy stated:

"Bernard Aduse Poku's insights are absolutely amazing! 🤩."

Abdul Malik Ali stated:

"My all-time favorite, how are you doing."

Adelaide Acheampong stated:

"I listened to koo musuo on radio, his laughter 😃 was soo teasing."

Shadu Rukaya stated:

"Long time no see in de acting."

Godfred Ofosu-Appiah stated:

"Nice interview."

Ataa Kwakyewaa stated:

"One of my favorites Bernard ❤️❤️❤️ nice hearing from him, Well done Delay 🤍❤️."

Goodbowy Dwayne Kesh stated:

"Great interview 👍."

Paa Yaw stated:

"One of the finest actor."

Hge courture stated:

"One of the best actor Nanasei used to enjoy his movies .He is super good in every role he plays on 😍he and the Late owusu Ansah may his soul rest in perfect peace."

Adowa stated:

"We miss him on our screens ❤️."

The video of Bernard Aduse Poku talking about his beauty secrets is below:

Bernard Aduse Poku explains how he became an actor

Bernard Aduse Poku shared insights into how he entered the movie industry by chance. After completing his education at Kumasi High School, he had to wait two years before enrolling in university.

It was during that period that he met a friend during an inter-school competition who introduced him to the world of acting.

This encounter led him to develop a passion for acting and stage performance, ultimately deciding against returning to school.

Reflecting on his early career, Aduse Poku fondly recalled his experiences working alongside the late Bob Santo and other legendary Ghanaian actors during his teenage years.

The video of Bernard Aduse Poku's interview on the Delay Show is below:

Bernard Aduse Poku celebrates his son's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bernard Aduse Poku, who celebrated his son, Rain Nana Aduse-Poku, on his birthday, which fell on April 4, 2025.

Bernard Aduse Poku shared a photo of himself lacing up his stylish black sneakers while expressing heartfelt wishes for his son’s special day.

The celebration attracted numerous comments from fans and fellow celebrities, honoring the young Aduse-Poku.

Source: YEN.com.gh