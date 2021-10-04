Stonebwoy's kids have been spotted playing doctors in a new video

The duo appeared to be treating their dad's statue which according to them, was suffering from cold

CJ was heard asking the statue to blow hard while holding a tissue over its nose

A new video from the camp of award-winning dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has left many of his fans falling in love more with his kids, Catherine Jidula and Janam Satekla.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Catherine and Janam were seen playing the role of health practitioners in their home.

Catherine who has come to be known by many as CJ, was seen holding a tissue over the nose of Stonebwoy's statue which was sitting close to a couch.

Janam who is also nicknamed Jahjah, was seen assisting his sister as they showed tender loving care to their father's statue as if it was a living thing.

CJ was heard asking the statue to blow harder into the tissue and was heard saying "good job" after she made a sound to make it appear like the statue was actually blowing its clogged nostrils.

Janam was providing moral support as an 'assistant doctor on duty' while his big sister showcased her talent.

At a point, the mother of the two adorable kids asked them what they were doing to their dad's statue and they said they were treating him of chronic cold.

After answering her mum's query, CJ went back to treating her dad and did a countdown after which she asked Stonebwoy to blow again.

Speaking about the BHIM family, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stonebwoy has left many in tatters following a video of him dancing with his adorable kids, Jidula and Janam.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Stonebwoy and his two kids appeared to be having a family moment in their home.

While spending quality time together, the trio decided to show off their dance moves and requested a song to dance to.

As it is to be expected, daddy Stonebwoy chose to play one of his own songs and he called his kids to join him on the dancefloor.

