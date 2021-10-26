Without stretching themselves to go beyond what they can afford, a couple in the Central Region got married with an Aboboyaa

In the video, the beautiful bride was seen grinning from ear to ear as she could not hide her overflowing joy

Ghanaians have been reacting massively since the video surfaced online and YEN.com.gh selected some of the most interesting ones

A wedding couple in the Central Region of Ghana could not afford to get flashy cars on their wedding day but that did not stop them from getting married or having a great time while at it

The man and his beautiful bride decided to go with Aboboyaa, a locally made vehicle that is normally used to transport items that are too huge and heavy for a motorbike.

Perhaps, the most eye-catching and heartwarming part of the entire video that was shared on the Facebook handle of TV3 Ghana, was how happy the bride was whilst riding in the Aboboyaa.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video

When the video surfaced on social media, thousands of Ghanaians could not stop themselves from expressing their thoughts in different forms.

A few of them were selected by YEN.com.gh and can be seen below

Eliot Akutteh said:

I just love how the lady is happy. God bless you, I pray ur 5th year anniversary will be 100 times of these

Cletus Ashong mentioned:

How many ladies are willing to humble themselves to this extent. Love is simple. I can tell this is a marriage that will stand through the test of time. God bless them.

Suleman Abdul Kadiri indicated:

Wow, this is beautiful. Yes in life, you decide how to happy urself. Don't let anyone push u to spend more than ur budget which will later affects you. Congrats !!

