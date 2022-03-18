The Minority in Parliament has blamed head of the Economic Management Team (EMT), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the current economic challenges

Ranking Member on Parliament's Energy Committee, John Jinapor, said the performance of Nana Akufo-Addo's EMT has been abysmal

Mr Jinapor has called on Dr Bawumia to resign, especially that he has not uttered a word about how the current economic challenges can be confronted

The Minority MPs are mocking Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he has gone into a deep sleep when his often-hyped economics wizardry is needed to solve current economic challenges.

At a press conference on Friday, March 18, 2022, Ranking Member on the Energy Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor, blamed the vice president for leading President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Economic Management Team to failure.

“The economic management team under Dr Bawumia has failed woefully…the vice president has gone into comatose. He is nowhere to be found.

“This is the time he has to demonstrate leadership. This is the time government must show it cares for the people. All we hear government do is whining and whining and whining,” he said in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The strong words by Mr Jinapor, who is MP for Yapei/Kusawgu in the Savannah Region, come on the back of national discussions about Ghana’s dire economic situations.

According to experts, the constantly rising cost of petrol, diesel, and other fuels, rising food inflation and general inflation, inadequate revenue, and unsustainable debt figures point to dangerous times for Ghanaians.

Mr Jinapor told journalists at the press conference today that the Economic Management Team of this government is to blame for the economy's current woes.

“If I were the vice president, what I would be doing is to tender in my resignation as the head of the Economic Management Team. His performance has been abysmal,” the opposition MP stressed.

