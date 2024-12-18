Actor Dr Likee has addressed rumours about the Life-threatening health condition of C-Confion

The Kumawood comedian confirmed suspicions that the youngster's condition had become critical

He released an official statement with a plea to the media and fans to desist from spreading unconfirmed reports about C Confion's condition

Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee, aka Ras Nene, has issued a statement regarding C Confion's health condition.

C Confion's condition deteriorates, forcing Dr Likee to step in. Photo source: Facebook/DrLikee

Source: Instagram

This comes after multiple reports about the youngster's life-threatening sickness surfaced on social media.

Kumawood stars like Oboy Siki described C Confion's condition as a near-death experience, raising concerns about Dr Likee's involvement in his recovery.

The embattled actor had opened up about his rift with Dr Likee, which had strained their enviable relationship.

In a recent post, Dr Likee shared an official statement on C Confion's issues, saying.

"We would like to inform the public that our artist, Bright Owusu popularly known as C Confion, is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital. Akabenezer team and the family is providing him with the utmost care and ensuring all his needs are met with this critical moment. We kindly ask for your support through prayers for his swift recovery and request that the media and the general public refrain from any form of speculation or unverified reportage. Your understanding and cooperation during this time are deeply appreciated."

Ghanaians react to C Confion's issues

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr Likee's to C Confion's rumours.

@janaijayk said:

"Oh. I figa he recovered and very fit now o."

@paaqwesi_1 wrote:

C Confion hopsitalised following life threating health battle, Dr Likee intervenes he’s been casted I realized he was feeling well cos the coughing was too real."

@PeprahIsaa51288 noted:

"That cough cud b cancer ..God forbid but if it happens to b one ..the management shud try outside treatment..cus if em do um ghana here saa he will die kwa."

