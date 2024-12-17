Odifour Paul Kwabena has lost his job as a panellist and 'bell boy' for Sompa FM's Sompa Nkomo

The famous 'bell boy' confirmed he had been sacked by the station for alleged misconduct in a recent interview

He, however, denied reports that his sacking was about him wanting to have an affair with a woman who reported a case on the case

Paul Kwabena Yeboah, the right-hand man of Sompa Nkomo's host, Oheneni Adazoa, has confirmed that he has been sacked.

Yeboah, famously known for his role as the 'bell boy' of the Sompa FM flagship programme, has been absent from the show for some time now.

Reports on social media suggested that Odifour Paul Kwabena had been relieved of his duties for misconducting himself around a married woman. While he released a video indicating his joblessness, he failed to address the misconduct issue.

Oheneni Adazoa's 'bell boy' Odifour Paul Kwabena explains his sacking from Sompa FM.

Source: Facebook

Sompa FM 'bell boy' explains his sacking

But in a recent interview with One Ghana TV, Odifour Paul Kwabena denied the reports of him attempting to have an affair with a married woman who reported a matter on the show.

According to him, even though his sacking involved women, it was not as has been put in the public domain.

The embattled media personality first explained that a woman interested in dating had cooked 'fufu' for him to eat. After realizing he was uninterested, the woman demanded that he pay GHC1000 for the food. She reported him to Oheneni Adazoa, who settled the matter by making him give the lady GHC500.

After some time, another lady seeking help for marital trouble was introduced to him, and he subsequently handed her over to the show's producer for further action. Later that night, the lady called him to explain her case and mentioned that she had rejected compensation of GHC30,000 from her husband's family because it was short by GHC2,000.

In his bid to advise her, he asked her to stop coming to the station for her case to be heard and go for the cash before anything else. Unbeknown to him, the woman recorded their conversation, which was later forwarded to the station's management, who sacked him.

Speaking further, Odifour Paul noted that while he agreed that he might have misconducted himself, he did not do so with any ill intentions and thus expected that an apology from him would end the matter, but it did not.

He thus appealed to bloggers to be careful about their reportage because he did not do anything bad but feels he was framed.

Sompa FM's Oheneni cries on Delay Show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odifour Paul's former boss, Oheneni Adazoa, had shared her deeply personal struggle with childlessness.

In an emotional interview on The Delay Show, Adazoa candidly discussed her desire to become a mother after 20 years without her biological child.

She was captured in a heartfelt moment, where she was visibly moved to tears as she expressed hope that God would bless her with a child before her time on earth ended.

