Parts of Accra would for the next two months be experiencing dumsor

GRIDCo has released the timetable for the schedule

It would be commencing on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, to December 3, 2021

Some parts of the Greater Accra Region would for the next two months be witnessing intermittent power outages.

The intermittent power outages popularly known as 'dumsor' would be beginning today, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, to December 3, 2021.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, it was contained in a letter the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) wrote to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to GRIDCo, the timetable has become necessary to enable its team to execute “planned works” within the Achimota – Mallam corridors.

GRIDCo noted that it will be decommissioning and replacing existing lines with new higher-capacity conductors.

In the letter, GRIDCo said the decision has become crucial “to transfer as much load as possible to some substations.

The areas to be affected have been categorised into groups A, B, and C.

Group A comprises Adabraka Old Timers, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Ageege, Lartebiokorshie, Valco Trust, Teachers Hall, among others.

For Group B, the areas that are to be affected include Appolo Theatre, Asylum Down, Adabraka Market, Korle Gonno, Sukura, Mamprobi Poly Clinic, James Town, Mataheko, etc.

Group C also includes Central Police Station, Cocobod, Kingsway, Abossey Okai, Chorkor, Appiah Danquah, Graphic Press House, SSNIT among others.

We do not need a dumsor timetable

The Energy Ministry has for the umpteenth time insisted that Ghana is not slipping back to the dreaded days of erratic power supply known as ‘dumsor’.

There have been incessant unannounced power cuts in various parts of the country recently, heightening fears among Ghanaians that the country is gradually moving towards the unbearable ‘dumsor’ era of the John Dramani Mahama administration.

Just yesterday, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the minority in parliament accused the Akufo-Addo administration of destroying the legacy of Mahama in the energy sector.

At a press conference organised by the minority caucus in the lawmaking chamber, former Energy Minister, John Jinapor said the actions and inactions of the administration led to the return to the current power crisis.

