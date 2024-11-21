Ghana and former Chelsea defender Baba Abdul Rahman has donated to a female club in the Northern Region

The Greece-based football donated several sports items as well as cash to the team for the new campaign

Rahman has been away from the Black Stars since 2023 as he prioritises his fitness ahead of a return to the national team

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Greece-based Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman has donated sports items to women's football club Nasara Ladies.

The Ghana international made the donation as part of his relentless act of giving back to society.

Nasara Ladies FC is a club based in the Northern part of Ghana, where the former Chelsea left-back hails from.

Baba Rahman donates jerseys, footballs and cash to female club Nasara Ladies. Photo: Maddie Meyer Twitter/ @WadudJournalist.

Source: Getty Images

In photos shared on social media, the managers of Nasara Ladies FC received sports items, including jerseys and footballs after training on Wednesday.

He also added an unknown amount of money to the sportswear. It is expected to help the club go through the campaign with ease as well as promote women's football in northern Ghana.

Rahman is widely known for his benevolent activities, having donated to several clubs, including his former team, Dreams FC.

Meanwhile, the marauding left-back is enjoying a fine campaign this season, having starred for PAOK in both the domestic league and Europe.

Rahman ended his stay with Chelsea in the summer of 2023 to sign a permanent deal with PAOK before going on to help them win the league title.

Rahman discloses reason for Ghana hiatus

The former Schalke O4 player has been absent from the national team since 2023 and has yet to return to the Black Stars.

According to the PAOK player, he decided to stay away from the Black Stars to concentrate on his club career, as reported by the BBC.

However, he will be making a return when the time is right.

Rahman has represented Ghana at several competitions including the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

Baba Rahman backs Black Stars

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Baba Abdul Rahman is backing the Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers despite claiming the team has been unlucky.

The Black Stars' Africa Cup of Nations qualification has been tumultuous after four matches without a win.

The West Africans are relying on results elsewhere to keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

Source: YEN.com.gh