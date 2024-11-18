The Teachers and Educational Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress is on strike as of November 18, 2024

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (TEWU-TUC) has commenced their nationwide strike today, Monday, November 18, 2024.

TEWU-TUC has blamed the government’s reported failure to address longstanding concerns regarding their conditions of service.

TEWU-TUC says the government's so-called failure to address their grievances has left members disgruntled.

The educational workers' union stated that delays in concluding, signing, and implementing revised conditions of service for workers have caused them deep frustration.

The strike will include staff from the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), Public Technical and Traditional Universities, and the Museums and Monuments Board.

The group stated that negotiations for a review of conditions of their service have dragged on for years, leaving members disgruntled.

The group said the government’s alleged display of bad faith in the negotiation process is untenable and has gotten to a point where the only way to drive home their grievances is by striking.

TEWU-TUC said the government’s perceived refusal to address their grievances has not augured well for members’ welfare and the effective functioning of key institutions.

NLC urges TEWU-TUC to call off strike

Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has summoned TEWU-TUC and other relevant stakeholders to a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The NLC urged TEWU-TUC to halt their strike and allow for more amicable discussions for a favourable solution.

The commission was hopeful that an amicable resolution would be reached if the TEWU and relevant stakeholders sat down to iron out the issue.

It expressed concern that another strike action could disrupt the calendar of the educational sector.

TEWU declares strike over working conditions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) had announced its decision to join the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana and the Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana in a nationwide strike.

The strike commenced on September 20, 2024, in protest of grievances about so-called poor working conditions. In a statement on September 18, 2024, TWEU stated that despite numerous protests and negotiations, the government had failed to improve the working conditions as demanded.

