Ghana's football governing body, the GFA, has apologised to the country after failing to lead the Black Stars to AFCON

The Black Stars endured a disastrous run in the qualifying campaign as the former champions finished bottom of their group

The Ghana FA has yet to make a decision on the future of coach Otto Adoo but has made changes to the management committee

The Ghana Football Association has released a statement apologising to Ghanaians after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F and will miss the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Ghana FA apologises to Ghanaians after failing to qualify for AFCON 2025.

Source: Twitter

In six matches played, Ghana failed to win a single game, losing three and drawing three including home defeats to Angola and Niger, per ESPN.

The Football Association has come under intense pressure, with Ghanaians calling for the resignation of President Kurt Okraku.

The statement on the official website of the FA reads: The GFA wishes to express its sincerest apologies to the good people of Ghana for the Black Stars' inability to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

"We understand the disappointment and frustration this failure has caused, and we share in the pain and sadness of our beloved fans. We acknowledge that the team's performance did not meet the high expectations of the nation, and for that, we are truly sorry.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal football fans for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the qualifying campaign. Your passion and dedication are what drive us to strive for excellence."

Ghana FA dissolves management committee

The Ghana FA also dissolved the Black Stars management committee due to the disappointment of failing to qualify for the tournament in Morocco.

A new committee is expected to replace the old one before the World Cup qualifiers resume in March next year.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo will meet with the FA next Wednesday to answer questions about the team's poor qualifying run.

Ghana ends AFCON qualifiers with defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a late header from Niger defender Oumar Sako compounded Ghana's misery in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed a late penalty as the Nigeriens held on to return home with a historic win.

