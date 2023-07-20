New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirants have asked the party to change the format of the upcoming special delegates' congress

Vice President Bawumia is the only flagbearer aspirant who was not a signatory to the petition

The NPP special delegates' congress is scheduled to come off on August 26, 2023, on a regional basis

Nine out of the 10 New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirants have petitioned the party’s leadership to centralise its upcoming special delegates' congress.

Though the NPP plans to hold the congress on a regional level, the petitioners feel this will negatively affect the party.

The only aspirant that was not a signatory to the petition was Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia.

Citi News reported that the petitioners feel it is not prudent to decentralise an election that will feature just 900 voters.

The special delegates' congress is scheduled for August 26, 2023, per the party's calendar.

The NPP will cut down the list of its presidential aspirants from 10 to five, in line with its constitution.

This will be followed by a national congress on November 4, 2023.

The other aspirants Bawumia will be contesting are Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Ohene, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and Kwadwo Poku.

Compilation of new register

The NPP is currently putting together a new register for the special delegates’ congress. The new register is required because of the presence of deceased delegates on the existing register.

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Koduah, said the new register could be out by next week.

“We are in the final stage of doing the compilation. Basically, we are not going to exceed 1000 so between 900 and 1000 delegates will form the special electoral college.”

Bawumia the establishment candidate

YEN.com.gh reported that Boakye Agyarko, one of the aspirants, believes all the nine other aspirants in the NPP flagbearer will turn against Bawumia in the event of a run-off. He described Bawumia as an establishment candidate.

In an interview on Citi TV, Agyarko said the nine other candidates would support each other in the event of a run-off.

