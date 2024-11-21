Kar Lite, in a TikTok live session, spoke about the reason why he had stopped composing songs on social media

The social media personality hinted that he was experiencing personal issues with some unknown individuals

Kar Lite noted in the clip that his exploits as a dancer helped him understand how to become a better entertainer

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Kar Lite explained why he has failed to compose new songs on social media after his recent rise to fame.

Kar Lite gets emotional and explains why he has stopped composing songs on TikTok.

Source: Instagram

The TikToker became a rising star in Ghanaian entertainment circles after he composed a song that went viral on social media.

The Amina song earned him a big brand influencer deal with Kivo products after he constantly promoted Kivo Gari in several videos.

Kar Lite also landed a similar influencer deal with Peeva Beverages and became the official brand ambassador with De Perfume Studio.

Kar Lite speaks about not composing songs

In a TikTok live session with another user, PoloBoy, Kar Lite was quizzed on why he had been less active on social media with his musical performances.

The social media sensation got emotional as he hinted that he was experiencing personal issues with unknown individuals in his inner circle.

"You would not understand. You would think it is something normal so I should not listen to what people say. Nobody has said anything but they are doing something to me."

Kar Lite explained that he had not quit making sounds for his TikTok content and needed to create something new and different from his usual ones.

He noted that despite becoming famous for composing his viral Amina song, he had more interest in dancing than music.

The TikToker said that his exploits as a dancer were crucial to his fame as they helped him understand how to become a better entertainer to a broad audience.

"I will create sounds. It is not every day I will sing 'Tuba Tuba' because I was not an artiste, but I was able to use my brain to create something because I was a dancer who knew the vibe and how to entertain people."

Kar Lite noted that he was the creative force behind the performances of his co-collaborator in his videos. He added that people needed to possess a good mindset when helping others.

Watch the video below:

McBrown, Kar Lite dance to Kivo song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Kar Lite embarked on a Kivo Products event at Madina Market.

The celebrated actress and Kar Lite stood under a canopy in a video as the Kivo-themed song played in the background.

The two personalities performed the official dance challenge for the Kivo-themed song with those who attended the event.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh