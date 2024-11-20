A video of a middle-aged Ghanaian woman, who works as the in-charge of a hospital, complaining over the loss of her favourite food has sparked reactions online

In the video circulating on social media, the woman said her junior nurse in the same ward with her threw the food into the refuse bin without seeking her permission

The video, which captured her weeping, attracted reactions from a section of Ghanaians on the internet

A senior Ghanaian woman, who is the in-charge of a hospital in Ghana has taken issues with one of the junior nurses in her ward.

The middle-aged woman was captured in a video making rounds on social media bitterly lamenting that a junior nurse under her wings had thrown her leftover food in a dustbin.

A senior Ghanaian nurse cries after her junior throws her Gobɛ Into a refuse bin. Photo credit: @sarahaformanor/TikTok.

The senior Ghanaian nurse, whose name is yet to be confirmed, said she deliberately left the food, which she brought from home, to eat later in the afternoon when she was less busy.

However, the junior nurse thought she was done with it, and dumped it in the refuse bin

'I brought Gobɛ with assorted proteins and fried plantain. I ate half and decided to keep the rest for lunch. When she saw the bowl on the table, she ought to have asked whether to put it in the refuse bin or not. Now that you have thrown the beans away, what should ai do with the remaining fried plantain/" she lamented.

The video shared on TikTok by @sarahaformanor captured the senior nurse, clad in her uniform, weeping while complaining over the Gobɛ, a popular Ghanaian meal made of beans, red oil, boiled eggs and gari.

Senior nurse's video sparks reactions

The video of the senior nurse weeping over her food sparked reactions on social media from netizens.

@maame serwah said:

"This place looks like Nkenkaasu government hospital."

@Queen Tilly also said:

"They don't know that the economy is hard."@

ObaAkuaPapabi wrote:

"Incharge she went to eat it oo she didn’t throw it away."

