The contractor for the controversial Saglemi Housing project Andrew Clocanas has been found dead at his home

Clocanas and other government appointees were on trial over alleged deliberate financial loss to the state in the construction of the project

His body has since been transported to the Lashibi funeral home, and police have conducted interviews at the residence

Reports trickling in on Monday, October 23, 2023, say Executive Chairman of Constructora OAS Ghana Ltd, Andrew Clocanas, has reportedly passed away suddenly at his Airport residence.

Constructora OAS Ghana was the company that spearheaded the construction of the controversial Saglemi Affordable Housing project.

"Clocanas was discovered lifeless in his Airport Residential Apartment, with initial reports suggesting a possible heart attack as he was found in the bathroom under a shower," a report by GhanaWeb said.

His body has since been transported to the Lashibi funeral home, and the local authorities have conducted interviews at the residence.

Further updates on the situation are expected.

People who seem to know him personally have taken to social media to comment on his passing.

"Rest In Peace My Brother! Developer Of Saglemi Housing Project In Ghana Mr Andrew Clocanas Past Away on Friday 20th October 2023. Love You Always ❤️," someone posted on Facebook.

Clocanas was on trial in connection with the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, the reports say.

Other co-defendants in the case include Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, former Minister of Water Resources, Works, and Housing; Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, former Chief Director of the ministry; Collins Dauda, former Minister of Works and Housing; and Nouvi Tettey Angelo, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited.

The group collectively faces a total of 70 charges, accused of willfully causing financial loss to the state concerning the approved $200 million for the Saglemi project. All the defendants have entered not-guilty pleas and were granted bail.

Not long ago, President Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed that the government could not afford to hold on to the controversial Saglemi housing project.

He said the government needs to spend $46 million to complete infrastructure work on the project.

The president said the government has already spent $198 million on the project that remains unused.

TikToker shares how Saglemi Housing project lies abandoned

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok user caused an online stir when he shared a video showing the abandoned Saglemi Housing Project.

The video showed the empty housing project with overgrown weeds and cattle grazing at the premises.

The Saglemi Housing Project is an initiative by the government to provide decent and affordable accommodation for Ghanaians to address the country's housing deficit.

Also, in August of this year, Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, warned private developers against getting involved in the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

George has said the attempt to involve private parties in the Saglemi project is geared towards stealing from the state.

The legislator represents the constituency in which the controversial Saglemi Affordable Housing Project is located.

